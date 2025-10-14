CCP Cracks Down on Christians; U.S. Demands Release of Pastor

In 2018, the Chinese government said there were about 44 million Christians in China — 38 million Protestants and 6 million Catholics — but many Christian organizations believe that number is much, much higher. For starters, you can't believe anything the Communist government of that country says, but more importantly, many Christians are afraid to speak up. Here's Persecution.org's take on why it's hard to know the exact numbers:

Persecution and pressure from the Communist government are two main factors. Christianity has been under attack since President Xi Jinping came into power in 2013. The spike in Sinicization in China, the official ban on religious education for children, the spread of the Communist party into Hong Kong, and the increased imprisonment of pastors and Christians and attacks on churches are just some of the factors that have impacted the numbers of Christians in China.

On Friday, we saw proof of this when police in China arrested and detained dozens of pastors from one of its underground churches in what Reuters called "the biggest crackdown on Christians since 2018." One of those detained was Pastor Ezra Jin, the founder of Zion Church, which is not sanctioned by the government. He was detained at his home in the city of Beihai. The 56-year-old with ties to the United States was charged with "illegal use of information networks" and sits in a Beihai detention center. His daughter, Grace, fears for his life, claiming he has health issues, including diabetes, which have required hospitalization in the past. She also claims authorities are not allowing him to meet with a lawyer.

The Chinese Communist Party’s arrest of Ezra Jin is disturbing. Beijing fears religious freedom broadly and has persecuted Christians for years, particularly since 2018. Gospel-believing churches like Zion Church, which Ezra leads, are routinely forced to meet in secret. The CCP… pic.twitter.com/22Vb519Qxt — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) October 12, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with several members of Congress, condemned the Chinese government's actions.

The United States condemns the Chinese Communist Party’s recent detention of dozens of leaders of the unregistered Zion Church in China, including prominent pastor Mingri “Ezra” Jin.



We call for their immediate release. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 12, 2025

Rubio also released an official statement via the State Department:

The United States condemns the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s recent detention of dozens of leaders of the unregistered house Zion Church in China, including prominent pastor Mingri “Ezra” Jin. This crackdown further demonstrates how the CCP exercises hostility towards Christians who reject Party interference in their faith and choose to worship at unregistered house churches. We call on the CCP to immediately release the detained church leaders and to allow all people of faith, including members of house churches, to engage in religious activities without fear of retribution.

The pastor's son-in-law, Bill Drexel, called it the "most extensive attack on a Chinese church in 4 decades."

On Friday evening, my father-in-law Pastor Ezra Jin was arrested by Chinese government officials, along with more than 20 other pastors and church workers across 7 cities in the most extensive attack on a Chinese church in 4 decades. I have been quiet here mostly because helping… https://t.co/05Vbe3ayGG pic.twitter.com/4M3l5SGR1J — Bill Drexel (@bill_drexel) October 12, 2025

The church's spokesperson, Sean Long, told Reuters that "What just happened is part of a new wave of religious persecution this year." He said during the interview that "police had questioned more than 150 worshippers and stepped up harassment at in-person Sunday services in recent months."

Long said that the most recent arrests included at least 30 pastors and church staff, and many of their families are unable to reach them. He said the police entered homes with a "wanted list" and the arrests were violent. One female pastor was separated from her newborn baby.

NPR also spoke to Long, who said, "We strongly appeal to the global church society to hold the Chinese government accountable. They cannot do whatever they want without letting people know. Let our ministers and staff members be released as soon as possible. Stop arresting our members."

NPR spoke to China's Foreign Minister Lin Jian as well, who claimed he knew nothing about the arrests but infused his propaganda with a message for the United States: Stay out of our business. Here's his statement:

The Chinese government manages religious affairs in accordance with the law, protects citizens' freedom of religious belief and normal religious activities. We firmly oppose the U.S. side's interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of so-called religious issues.

Many, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), believe these recent arrests could put a strain on the already sensitive relationship between Beijing and Washington, D.C. Either way, let's pray for the arrested pastors and church members and hope they're returned home to their loved ones soon.

