Machado Warns Against Socialism as Maduro Cries 'Witch' Over Her Nobel Peace Prize

For two days, the Venezuelan government didn't acknowledge that opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Price, though it's understandable. Illegitimate narco-terrorist president Nicolás Maduro is losing his stronghold on the nation, and Machado is largely the reason for that. On Friday, the whole world learned who she is and what she's fighting for, which amplified the country's desire for freedom and democracy, and especially its desire to remove the tyrant who holds it all hostage.

Best Maduro can do is pretend her team is blowing up the not-in-service U.S. embassy in Caracas and that his security forces stopped them — just like he told his country to pretend it's Christmas or like he tells Donald Trump that he pretends to stop the flow of drugs through the Western Hemisphere.

Just like he pretends to be the nation's president when it should be Edmundo González, the man who actually won last year's election.

But on Sunday, during an Indigenous Resistance Day rally, he finally spoke on Machado's win heard around the world, calling her bruja demoniaca or a "demonic witch."

He also claimed that 90% of the country rejects her, especially now that she has invited the foreign invasion of the United States. That's funny because I have receipts showing that anywhere from 70% to 80% of the country wants Donald Trump and the U.S. to intervene and overthrow Maduro. I guess that's just dictator math.

(I know most of you don't speak Spanish, but here's video if you're interested. The direct translation is, "90% of the entire population rejects the demonic witch of La Sayona. We want peace. And we will have peace, but peace with freedom, with sovereignty, with independence, with dignity, and with equality! Not the peace of empires, the peace of the ruins of Gaza, not the peace of misery and hunger, not the peace of death and bloodshed, no. Not the peace of dominion, not the peace of the colonies, no.")

🇻🇪 Caracas, Venezuela | Nicolás Maduro aseguró que “un 90% de toda la población repudia a la bruja demoníaca de la sayona” y expresó su deseo de una paz con libertad, soberanía, independencia, dignidad e igualdad, diferenciándola de lo que calificó como la “paz de los imperios”.… pic.twitter.com/IXNdAgPaZL — Z101 Digital (@z101digital) October 13, 2025

While most world leaders, including Trump who was hoping to win the prize himself, congratulated Machado for her achievement, acknowledging that she's a voice for peace and democracy in a country that hasn't seen much of either in decades, a couple of Latin American socialists couldn't bring themselves to do the same. This will clue you in on the type of person Machado is and the type of government Venezuela will have if Maduro is ousted.

First up, was Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, who declared, in her 2024 inauguration speech, that this was the "the era of women." When speaking at an event in Mexico City, a reporter asked her what she thought of Machado's win. Her response? Sin comentario or "no comment." For what it's worth, she had a similar response when Maduro stole the election last summer. Her silence is much louder than her words.

On the other hand, everyone's favorite Che Guevara cosplayer and general lunatic, Gustavo Petro, had plenty to say, and he did so on X, piling on like he's Maduro's own personal guard dog. He recalled a 2018 letter Machado sent to Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, begging for help against Maduro's regime, and basically accused her of welcoming "genocide," among other things.

He also stated that "I do not defend Maduro, I only ask María Corina Machado if she can distance herself from Netanyahu and his Nazi friends, and if she is capable of helping to stop an invasion of her country and promoting dialogue with everyone. No decent citizen of Venezuela can wish for a foreign invasion of the Homeland of Bolívar; if it happens, all of Latin America and the Caribbean will then live another hundred years of solitude."

If you'll recall, his latest stunt was railing against the United States on the streets of New York City and calling for our military to rise up against Donald Trump. Marco Rubio took his visa away for that.

I'd argue that leaders like him and Maduro are the ones forcing years of solitude, but that's a story for another article. If Maduro, Petro, and Sheinbaum are worried about her, she's on the right side of history.

And she's warning others about what socialism will do or continue to do to their countries. Over the weekend, Machado appeared on Barry Weiss' "Honestly" podcast and made it clear what it's really like to live it:

At the end, socialism is sexy in terms of its author because it tells you we will always be equal. Yeah: equally poor, equally dependent.



Socialism wants to take away your capacity to make choices and give that to the state. And at the end, the way they can control a society is with misery. And when people rebel to that, then comes violence, and it always ends the same way. We Venezuelans, 26 year ago were warned and said, 'Look, Chavez will turn Venezuela, through socialism and communism into Cuba.' And we say, 'Oh, no way. We have a tradition of democracy.' We have a vibrant middle class. This is not gonna happen. And look, today we're even worse than Cuba. So now, I try to warn societies all around the world, because when you lose freedom, it's so hard to conquer it back. So at the end, the goal of an open society is to have people that live with dignity, and in order to have dignity, you have to be autonomous as an individual. And that's precisely what socialism takes away.

You can see more of her remarks here:

Venezuelan opposition leader @MariaCorinaYA says the false promises of socialism ruined her country.



“The goal of an open society is to have people that live with dignity. And in order to have dignity, you have to be autonomous as an individual. And that’s precisely what… pic.twitter.com/QtOy0BG7Aa — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) October 13, 2025

By the way, if anyone would know about how socialism leads to violence, it's Machado. This is what fighting for freedom and standing up to government thugs will get you.

La han golpeado y ella ha respondido con más trabajo no violento, por eso galoparon en las elecciones presidenciales del 28 de julio 2024.

Premio Nobel de la Paz para @MariaCorinaYA pic.twitter.com/yngZYV51ZX — Venezolanos Unidos por la #LibertadParaVenezuela (@AliomarBracho) October 10, 2025

Así fue sacada @MariaCorinaYA de Upata en medio de agresión de chavistas [VIDEO] https://t.co/V6Wwgs0bf4 pic.twitter.com/hz9vwJwVkW — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) October 25, 2018

I'm not even going to translate the captions — the photos and videos should be enough.

