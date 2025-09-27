Rubio Strips Colombian President's Visa After Shocking UN Street Tirade

It's probably safe to say that relations between the United States and Colombia have hit a new low. I mean, it's not every day that a world leader stands on the streets of our country, cosplaying Che Guevara and calling for a coup against the sitting president.

Advertisement

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and he's pretty much spent his week wearing out his welcome, but what he did on Friday was the last straw. Videos caught him on the streets of New York, near Times Square, standing next to musician Roger Waters and shouting into a megaphone at the crowds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered.

But it's what he said that's troublesome. (Note: I'm translating this from Spanish because mostly Spanish-language media outlets are covering it. The MSM is largely ignoring this story as of Friday night when I'm writing this. That may change by Saturday.)

And that's why I made the following proposal: Through the General Assembly of the Peoples at the United Nations, we will present a resolution ordering the United Nations to establish an army for the salvation of the world, whose first task is to liberate Palestine. If two-thirds of the nations vote in favor of this resolution, we will be in a process called Uniting for Peace for Palestine. The nations that vote in favor of the resolution — and this is a great task for two-thirds of the world's nations to vote in favor — will have the responsibility of creating, through their own armies, this great unity, a first in the world, an army that will enforce the orders of international justice. The nations of the world will then contribute trained and armed men and women to form that great army. It has to be bigger than the United States. Therefore, from here, from New York, I ask all soldiers of the United States Army not to point their rifles at humanity. Disobey Trump's order. Obey humanity's order.

Advertisement

He goes on to talk about Hitler and fascists — word for word, as if he a got a copy of the DNC playbook.

As you can imagine, this didn't go over too well with U.S. officials. (I don't think it went over well with a lot of Colombians either, based on my X feed.)

Anyway, the State Department announced on Friday night that it would revoke Petro's U.S. visa and called his actions "reckless and incendiary."

Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.



We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions. — Department of State (@StateDept) September 27, 2025

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted this on X:

Some members of Congress weighed in as well.

Is @petrogustavo, as a guest of OUR COUNTRY, seriously calling for a coup against @POTUS?!



Enough is enough. Get Petro & his communist thugs the hell out. https://t.co/X3FU6pOS89 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 26, 2025

Here's the English translation of Rep. Carlos Gimenez's (R-Fla.) post below: "GUSTAVO PETRO HAS NO PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES! His pathetic actions have incited violence against the USA. Petro once again demonstrates his irresponsibility and his total disrespect toward decent Colombians. Colombia deserves a much better leader!"

Advertisement

¡GUSTAVO PETRO NO TIENE CABIDA EN ESTADOS UNIDOS!



Su patético accionar ha llamado a la violencia contra USA.



Petro vuelve demostrar su irresponsabilidad y su total irrespeto hacia los colombianos decentes.



¡Colombia se merece un líder mucho mejor! https://t.co/Lb613SMVNv — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 27, 2025

Here's the English translation of Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar's (R-Fla.) post below:

"Petro's guerrilla instincts got the better of him in the wrong place. He crossed a dangerous line and now faces the consequences. The revocation of his visa is more than deserved. Petro does not represent Colombians. International shame!"

A Petro se le salió su instinto de guerrillero en el lugar equivocado. Cruzó una línea peligrosa y ahora enfrenta las consecuencias. La revocación de su visa es más que merecida.



Petro no representa a los colombianos. ¡Vergüenza internacional! https://t.co/tnlv2Blhts — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) September 27, 2025

On Wednesday, Petro called Donald Trump a murderer because of the strikes on drug boats out of Venezuela made by our military in recent weeks. He called for Trump face "criminal proceedings," and said that the boats we struck were simply "poor young people" who were unarmed.

Advertisement

He also accused Trump of humiliating "his people" and said his and other South American nations would not "bow down to the king."

When you sign up to become a PJ Media VIP member, you play an important role in giving conservative voices like ours a platform. It doesn't cost much — less than $20 per day. And if the last few weeks have proven anything, it's that we're needed now more than ever.