Obama Accuses Trump of Wanting to ‘Steal’ and ‘Rig the Next Election’

Moses, smell the roses: Did you see the joyous, adoring throngs of Israelis and Arabs, all cheering and praising the American president? Millions of people chanting his name!

Y’know, for a guy with Donald Trump’s ego, people worshiping him as a god in the Holy Land must’ve been pretty trippy.

But for a guy with Barack Obama’s ego, had he been in Trump’s shoes, he would’ve believed it.

That’s always been one of the fundamental differences between the two most historically significant presidents of this century: Sure, Donald Trump has an ego, but he’s also self-aware. His pride and self-confidence are 100% authentic, but he’s also a showman: Part of it is schtick.

There’s no schtick with Barack Hussein Obama. He’s as serious as a heart attack about his favorite topic: Barack Hussein Obama. There’s no wink and a nod; he expects a kneel and a grovel. And whereas President Trump is self-aware, President Obama is self-indulgent, self-aggrandizing, and self-infatuated.

The comparison between our 44th and 45th/47th presidents is especially apropos, because President Obama has just accused Donald Trump and the Republican Party of trying to “steal” and “rig the next elections.” And he said it with a straight face.

Check it out:

As our nation is reeling from a rising wave of left-wing political violence, President Obama looked every unhinged liberal loon in the eye and told them, “Democracy is on the ballot,” and that the “Republicans want to steal enough seats in Congress to rig the next election.” (So much for “lowering the temperature,” eh?) Gee, I can’t imagine how a mentally-unstable Trump-hater might interpret that dog whistle, but it just might involve carving “Hey, fascist! Catch!” on a bullet casing.

And Obama did it on Charlie Kirk’s birthday.

It probably would’ve been better timing if Obama had released his statement on October 8. That’s the date James Comey — whom Obama handpicked to run the FBI — appeared in federal court for criminal charges.

Those charges, by the way, included a pair of felonies for lying to Congress about leaking info to the media during the 2016 campaign... while Barack Obama was still president.

Yeah. I guess wiretapping doesn’t count as “rigging.” Nor does planting phony evidence.

From Fox News:

Newly revealed documents show that in 2016 then-President Barack Obama and his national security team "manufactured and politicized" phony intelligence to help frame Donald Trump as a Russian asset when they knew it was untrue. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who unearthed and released the declassified documents on Friday described it as an "egregious abuse of power" that amounts to a "treasonous conspiracy."

This was also the same week that Donald Trump orchestrated the greatest American foreign policy victory in generations: His FIFTH peace deal in the Middle East alone — this time, an ambitious 20-point peace plan between Israel and Hamas that stopped a war, ended the fighting, and returned the long-suffering hostages to their families.

Hmm. What was President Obama’s crowning achievement in the Middle East? Oh yeah, his 2015 nuclear deal with the Iranian Mullahs, where Iran would’ve had legal authority to restart their nuclear development in the year… 2025.

[Checks calendar] Hey, that’s this year! Yikes!

Obama gave Iran billions — and then Trump gave ‘em craters. (Really, really big craters!)

As a result, no more Iranian nuclear problem.

Had he even a modicum of self-awareness, Obama would’ve realized how ridiculous, hypocritical, and flat-out dangerous his accusations were. Which means, of course, he’ll never realize it.

That’s just how it is in Obama World: He won a Nobel Peace Prize, after all, for talking about peace.

It took his successor to actually achieve it.

Think about it this way: Obama’s greatest foreign policy achievement was that ill-conceived Iranian treaty — where he offloaded billions of dollars in unmarked bills (and shortly thereafter, coincidentally enough, pro-Iranian terrorist proxies emerged all over the Middle East) and had the Mullahs pinky-swear never to make a nuclear weapon. That was his big moment!

Donald Trump went one step forward and solved the Iranian nuclear problem for good, and that wasn’t even his top achievement! It was just another day in the office.

Comparisons between Trump and Obama?

There’s no comparison.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

