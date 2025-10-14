WATCH: Dana Bash Humiliates Hakeem Jeffries Over His Shutdown Theater

The Schumer Shutdown reached its 14th day on Tuesday and will continue because Senate Democrats once again voted to keep the federal government closed.

The Trump administration is now preparing for what could become a protracted standoff. The White House Office of Management and Budget announced it’s ready for the “long haul,” noting that reductions in force (RIFs) will move forward as long as Democrats refuse to compromise. This isn’t a bluff; it’s a recognition that the government can’t operate indefinitely on wishful thinking and ideological obstruction.

House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Democrats for “holding the American people hostage” while pushing for billions to fund leftist pet projects overseas, everything from feminist programs in Africa to LGBTQ+ initiatives in the Balkans and frivolous global warming schemes. But the most staggering demand, Johnson pointed out, is $1.5 trillion for free healthcare for illegal immigrants and a bunch of other radical left-wing priorities.

How much longer are the Democrats going to be able to hold out? Even the left-wing media is starting to realize this shutdown mess is their fault. Case in point: CNN’s Dana Bash actually did something rare for a mainstream host on Tuesday; she shredded House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ canned talking points and exposed just how hollow his excuses really were.

“So all of that is in the bill that you tried to pass and it didn’t pass, that’s in your proposal,” Bash began. “But you started that answer by saying we want to sit down and talk about it. That suggests that what you just said is negotiable, is it?”

Jeffries launched into a familiar talking point, insisting, “I think we’re always ready and willing and able to have a good faith discussion with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle… The problem that we confront, Dana, is that Republicans have gone radio silent since the shutdown began. No conversations, no meetings, no discussions. Donald Trump has held them back from even having a meaningful engagement to try to find common ground.”

That’s when Bash hit back hard.

“You’re right down the hall from Mike Johnson’s office,” she said pointedly. “I know exactly where you are. You could take a few steps and go knock on the door and talk to him. Have you tried that?”

I don’t think Jeffries expected that, and naturally, he tried to dodge responsibility. “Speaker Johnson hasn’t been given permission to have a conversation with me or Leader Schumer,” he claimed. “And he said as much earlier today.”

“So you don’t think he would talk to you at all?” Bash asked, clearly not convinced.

Jeffries doubled down on his excuse. “We can have a conversation,” he said, “but the problem is that until they get the green light to actually have a meaningful discussion to try to find common ground… then of course any informal discussion is going to be not fruitful.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): “Republicans have gone radio silent since the shutdown began. No conversations, no meetings, no discussions. Donald Trump has held them back from even having a meaningful engagement to try and find common ground.”



Dana Bash: “You’re… pic.twitter.com/bP7a2B9IMe — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 14, 2025

Jeffries has no excuse, and he knows it. When even Bash is calling out your performative victimhood routine, you’ve lost the narrative completely. The fact that Jeffries couldn’t muster a coherent response to the simple suggestion of walking down the hall speaks volumes about who’s really obstructing progress here. Democrats have bet everything on Americans believing their shutdown narrative, but Bash just ripped down the curtain.

No sombreros were hurt during the broadcast.

