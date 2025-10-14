Doxing Law Enforcement Officers Isn't How You Get Your Way, But It's Getting Worse

Look, I understand that not everyone agrees with everything the Donald Trump administration is doing. You don't have to. That's okay. I suspect that few people agree with someone else 100% of the time.

Advertisement

Though, when it comes to illegal immigration, recent poll numbers suggest that an overwhelming majority of the country supports "18 out of 20 of Trump’s policies," and the second-most approved item on the list is the deportation of criminals who are in the country illegally. Overall, 78% of the country supports this, including 64% of Democrats.

Related: Schiff and Kaine May Back Cartels, But As It Turns Out, Their Voters Back Trump

But if you're within the minority, that's okay. You can try to get people on your side and run for office, vote for different candidates, or lobby for new laws. Heck, leave the country. What you can't do is go after law enforcement officers who are simply doing their jobs by, well, enforcing the laws. Unfortunately, we're seeing far too much of that lately, especially with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice reached out to Facebook and had the social media platform remove a "large group page" that aimed at doxing and targeting ICE agents in Chicago. She added, "The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs. The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement."

Advertisement

Today following outreach from @thejusticedept, Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago.



The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 14, 2025

Meta, Facebook's parent company, responded by saying that it removed the group because it was "violating our policies against coordinated harm."

This comes on the heels of the DOJ reaching out to Apple about removing the controversial ICEBlock app that allowed users to track the whereabouts of ICE officers. Apple claimed that the app was a safety risk.

It also comes on the heels of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announcing that foreign actors are putting bounties on the heads of ICE agents, a move she called "dangerous and unprecedented."

On Tuesday, DHS released more specific information. As I suspected when I wrote about the bounties last week, these Mexican cartel members aren't acting alone; they're coordinating with domestic extremist groups, like Antifa, particularly in Chicago and Portland. They're also going after U.S. Border and Customs Protection (BCP) officers in addition to ICE agents. Here's how they're working together:

Advertisement

Spotter Networks: In neighborhoods like Chicago's Pilsen and Little Village, gang members affiliated with groups such as the Latin Kings have deployed "spotters" on rooftops equipped with firearms and radio communications. These individuals track ICE and CBP movements in real-time, relaying coordinates. This surveillance has enabled ambushes and disruptions during routine enforcement actions, including recent raids under Operation Midway Blitz.

Tiered Bounty System: Cartels have disseminated a structured bounty program to incentivize violence against federal personnel, with payouts escalating based on rank and action taken: $2,000 for gathering intelligence or doxxing agents (including photos and family details). $5,000–$10,000 for kidnapping or non-lethal assaults on standard ICE/CBP officers. Up to $50,000 for the assassination of high-ranking officials.



"These criminal networks are not just resisting the rule of law, they are waging an organized campaign of terror against the brave men and women who protect our borders and communities," Noem said in a statement. "Our agents are facing ambushes, drone surveillance, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice."

Advertisement

Related: Senate to Trump: Keep Blowing Up Narco-Boats

As I've said before, we're at war with these extreme leftist groups, and as the president has said time and time again, we're at war with cartels. Yet, Democrats want to defend both. Just last week, every Democrat in the Senate, except John Fetterman, voted in favor of the cartels just to stick it to Trump. I guess we're at war with Democrats, too.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.