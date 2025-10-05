'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Cartels Put Bounties on Heads of Federal Agents

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday and revealed something pretty startling: Cartels and other terrorist organizations are now placing bounties on the heads of specific federal immigration agents.

In a move she called "dangerous and unprecedented," she said these groups are offering $2,000 for the capture of these agents or $10,000 for their murders. "Our intelligence indicates that these people are organized," she said, adding, "They're getting more and more people on their team as far as attacking officers, and they're making plans to ambush them and to kill them."

"They’ve released their pictures; they’ve sent them between their networks," she continued. (And the left wonders why these guys wear masks.)

Because it's an ongoing investigation, she didn't specify if the agents were from a particular agency or multiple ones, nor did she mention which groups were putting up the bounties. "It is gangs, it is cartel members and known terrorist organizations," she said.

Gangs, cartel members, and known terrorist organizations have placed bounties on the heads of several of our law enforcement officers.



These violent riots are not about free speech. This is the rule of law vs. anarchy.



We will win. pic.twitter.com/QCVHKt0nfy — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 5, 2025

All of this comes on the heels of several attacks against federal law enforcement, including a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility that killed a detainee and injured others.

Of course, it's not just foreign terrorist groups that are organizing against federal agents.

Noem also referred to an incident that happened in Chicago during a protest over the weekend, during which at least 10 vehicles boxed in federal law enforcement officers and rammed one of their vehicles. Since the officers couldn't move their vehicles, they got out of them and saw that one of the culprits was "armed with a semi-automatic weapon." An officer ended up firing at the woman, a U.S. citizen, who drove herself to the hospital.

According to assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, "The armed woman was named in a Customs & Border Patrol intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online 'Hey to all my gang let’s f*** those mother f*****s up, don’t let them take anyone.'"

"So our intelligence indicates that these people are organized. They’re getting more and more people on their team, as far as attacking officers, and they’re making plans to ambush them and to kill them," she said.

She also promises that the Donald Trump administration will find who's organizing and paying them: "I was in Chicago just two days ago, watching these protesters and our officers engage with them. All the protesters are wearing the same gas masks. They’re carrying the same kind of signs, many of them were printed with the same font.... You know that somebody is funding them and organizing them and that they’re being paid."

Noem also suggested that some of these governors and other officials who don't support federal intervention to clean up their cities should maybe go spend some time with these agents and officers to see what they face each day.

.@Sec_Noem: The governors of Oregon and Illinois "should go down and spend some time with our ICE officers and with our Border Patrol officers and encounter the protesters that they do... shouting hateful things at them, threatening their families, putting their hands on them." pic.twitter.com/Cx1ZvvxMLf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 5, 2025

I don't think that's going to happen — many of these Democrats have made it clear that they're totally fine with crime in their cities and states. But I wholeheartedly support the Trump administration finding out who is organizing and paying these violent "protesters" and prosecuting them in whatever manner possible.

