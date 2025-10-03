Another One! Hegseth Announces Drug Boat Blast as Trump Declares War With Cartels

A few days ago, I was perusing the comments section on one of my Venezuelan articles and I saw a few of you say, "I'm ready to see another video of a drug boat blown up." Well, I have good news for you. We took out another one this morning.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that the United States military conducted a "lethal kinetic strike" and that "our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route."

Hegseth also confirmed that "four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics — headed to America to poison our people."

I'm sure Maduro will cry all weekend about how we're taking out Venezuela's poor little fishermen as he did the last four times.

Here's the video:

Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/QpNPljFcGn — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 3, 2025

This comes just 24 hours after we learned that President Donald Trump declared, in a memo to Congress, that the United States is officially involved in an "armed conflict" with the drug cartels.

The memo states: "The President directed these actions consistent with his responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to his constitutional authority as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive to conduct foreign relations."

It continues, "The cartels involved have grown more armed, well-organized, and violent. They have the financial means, sophistication, and paramilitary capabilities needed to operate with impunity."

Here's more:

They illegally and directly cause the deaths of tens of thousands of American citizens each year. Although friendly foreign nations have made significant efforts to combat these organizations, suffering significant losses of life, these groups are now transnational and conduct ongoing attacks throughout the Western Hemisphere in the form of organized cartels. Therefore, the President determined these cartels are non-state armed groups, designated them as terrorist organizations, and determined that their actions constitute an armed attack against the United States.

Of course, Democrats have criticized Trump for exceeding his powers by directing the military to strike the boats. I have a feeling they're not going to like what happens next.

On another quick semi-related note, I told y'all earlier this week that I'm working on an article about reasons why it's in the United States' best interest to get involved in Venezuela. Several of you told me you were looking forward to reading it, but it'll probably be early next week before I get it finished. The research has been time-consuming, but I hope it will be worth it, so stay tuned, and have a great weekend.

