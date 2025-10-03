El Salvador Does for Its Public Schools What the United States Won't

If we must have public schools, they should focus on education, not indoctrination. But how many times do we see the opposite happen here in the United States? We have kids in cities across the country who can't read, write, or do basic math, but they can tell you their pronouns and what gender they feel like they identify with that day.

This week, leaders in El Salvador took steps to do something leaders in the United States can't seem to find it in themselves to do: ban all that gender ideology nonsense. On Thursday, the country's president, Nayib Bukele, and his education minister, Karla Trigueros, posted the new rules on X.

Here's what Trigueros' post reads (translation from Spanish):

Today I issued the instruction to prohibit the so-called «inclusive language» in all public educational centers and dependencies of our institution. With this measure, of strict compliance at the national level, we guarantee the proper use of our language in all materials and content, in addition to protecting Early Childhood, children, and adolescents from ideological interferences that affect their integral development.

As of today, the so-called “inclusive language” is prohibited in all public educational centers in our country. https://t.co/4JXb9ez3yC — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 3, 2025

The posts also included a letter to other education officials and staff that reads in part (again, translated from Spanish):

...the use of the so-called 'inclusive language' is prohibited in order to consolidate a clear, uniform, and respectful institutional communication… any other linguistic deformation that alludes to gender ideology will not be allowed under any circumstances. In this way, the good use of our language is guaranteed, and ideological or globalist interference that can harm the integral development of the students is avoided.



This measure must be applied, on a mandatory basis, at the national level, in the materials, contents, and books derived from this State portfolio. It also applies to formal communications, such as circulars, administrative documents, correspondence, etc.

Bravo, Bukele. Leftists in our country and Europe who seem intent on telling El Salvador how to run itself are already crying about free speech in the comments sections of some of these X posts, but based on my informal scan of actual Salvadoran citizens, they welcome this. This is not a free speech issue. It's ensuring that children receive a proper education. If the kids and parents are upset, they're more than welcome to do all of that in their spare time.

In August, I reported that Bukele's government also decided to strictly enforce the country's school uniform policy. That included the students having clean, proper haircuts rather than those associated with violent gangs, and having the educators and students exchange thoughtful greetings when the kids arrive to school each morning. This comes on the heels of Bukele turning one of the most dangerous places in the world into one of the safest. He's just trying to teach these kids how to be respectful of themselves and others so they don't grow up and turn out like the generations before them and run their own country back into the ground. What exactly is wrong with that?

As a matter of fact, when he announced that the schools would enforce the dress code, Bukele said that someone called him out for being hard on the kids when he himself likes to wear a baseball cap. He replied, "Yes, but I'm 44 years old. When you get older, let your hair be however you want. But in school, there is discipline."

Besides, Bukele knows when to dress respectfully and when to be casual. Here he is with his beautiful family celebrating the country's Independence Day in September.

Anyway, I was going to say that I don't understand why this is a difficult concept. Children need rules and discipline, but leftists in the U.S. and abroad seem to think the opposite. They allow children to do whatever they want while they indoctrinate them so they'll grow up and support the left's wacko ideologies. They treat them as prey, not individuals who depend on their parents and teachers to learn and understand the fundamentals of society.

While I'm on the topic of El Salvador, Bukele also re-posted something on X yesterday from the United Kingdom. The UK government spoke out to remind its citizens that the country doesn't respect free speech and that citizens should "think before they post" on social media. These are some of the very same people who call Bukele a dictator and a threat to free speech and human rights because he puts criminals in jail. The same people who ignore the fact that the president of this small Central American nation has one of the highest organic approval ratings in the world, and his own constituents love him.

Bukele's response to the UK? "Never again will the West lecture us on democracy, human rights, or free speech."

Never again will the West lecture us on democracy, human rights, or free speech. https://t.co/DOtWgjkiXT — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 2, 2025

I replied and said that if I had to leave the U.S., I'd pick El Salvador over the UK.

👏@nayibbukele. Honestly, if I had to move from the U.S., I'd choose El Salvador over the U.K. https://t.co/CzbSuSlt7y — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) October 2, 2025

And I mean that. Many of you know that I already spend a lot of time in nearby Costa Rica, and I feel so much safer there than I do here in major cities in the U.S. I've never been to El Salvador, but given what Bukele has done for the country and how repatriation and tourism are both on the rise, I'm sure the vibe is similar.

As a matter of fact, as I'm writing this, I'm watching Karoline Leavitt give a White House press briefing, and she just said that "left-wing mobs" in Portland, Ore., are taking control of the city and deciding who can and can't be there. You know who else does that? Gangs — terrorist organizations — like MS-13 and Barrio 18. That sounds exactly like what El Salvador was like before Bukele cleaned it up. Lawless gang members set their own territories, and innocent citizens get caught up in it, having to pay to stay there or ending up dead or tortured because they crossed arbitrary lines.

And now it's happening in our country.

Democrats love to blast Bukele for the drastic measures he had to take to save his country and its law-abiding citizens, while their own backyards are turning into the very nightmares El Salvador faced for decades.

