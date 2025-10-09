Schiff and Kaine May Back Cartels, But As It Turns Out, Their Voters Back Trump

As I reported last night, the United States Senate voted on a War Powers Resolution sponsored by Sens. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Their goal, they say, was to block Donald Trump's "use of U.S. Armed Forces to engage in hostilities against certain non-state organizations following multiple unauthorized military strikes on unverified alleged drug trafficking operations in the Southern Caribbean Sea."

It didn't pass. Forty-eight supported it — all Democrats but Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) — and Republicans, with the exceptions of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), voted against it.

The reality is that this was never going to pass, and even if it did, Trump would have vetoed it. It was just some sort of virtue-signaling dog and pony show, a way to get the GOP on record and remind people that "Trump bad" for killing poor little innocent terrorists who are probably just way out in the middle of the Caribbean Sea fishing and not running drugs from South America.

Except there's only one problem: Democrat voters actually support these military strikes The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released earlier this week suggests that a solid majority of registered voters — 71% — are in favor of blowing up narco-boats in the Caribbean Sea before they can spread their poison into the United States.

But when you break that down by party, it gets even more interesting. Eighty-nine percent of Republicans support these actions, as do 67% of independents. But what might surprise you is that 56% of Democrats also support Trump's efforts in this war on drug cartels. So, why are 97+% of their senators ignoring them?

📊 Harvard-Harris Poll: 71% of Americans agree that the U.S. should destroy boats carrying drugs from South America



- Democrats: 56%

- GOP: 89%

- Independents/Others: 67% pic.twitter.com/ZkRFlAuJpU — VOZ (@Voz_US) October 9, 2025

And it's not just the approval of military action against cartels — the poll points out that there are several issues that received bipartisan support here: "18 out of 20 of Trump’s policies continue to receive majority support, with his most popular policies being lowering prescription drug prices (86%), deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes (78%), and eliminating waste in government expenditures (75%)."

While those numbers represent the overall results, 78% of Democrats support lowering prescription drug prices, 64% are in favor of deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes, and 68% support eliminating waste in government expenditures. That's not what the MSM tells me.

Even some of Trump's "least popular policies," like sending the National Guard into U.S. cities, received decent support at 51% overall with just under half of Democrats — 42% — in favor.

Perhaps that's why the same poll stated that Trump's approval rating remains steady since August, but Congress has lost another five points in the last month. Democrat leaders like Kaine and Schiff are so intent on either buddying up to cartels, bashing Trump, or both, that they're not even listening to their own constituents. Not that I'm complaining, but this doesn't feel like the right move a year out from midterm elections.

One more point I wanted to mention from the poll is that 78% of registered voters felt that the free enterprise was better than socialism. Broken down by party, that's 87% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats, and 78% of independents. You can do with that information what you will, though I have to ask: What is wrong with 13% of Republicans?

