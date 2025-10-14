No, the War In Gaza Is NOT Over. So What Is Next?

President Donald Trump has demonstrated himself to be a truly great peacemaker in multiple conflicts throughout the world. But his statement to the Israeli Knesset that “This was not only the end of the war, but of the age of terrorism and of the beginning of the age of peace and of God.” is wishful thinking and far from being true… yet. Hamas was and is the modern incarnation of Amalek, and must ultimately be not only defeated, but destroyed; and while we need to be grateful for the return of the 20 hostages (in exchange for the release of almost 2,000 mass murderers, criminals, and terrorists), Trump's words are ambitious and hopeful, but not yet accurate.

Hamas has already started back down its path of terror and death within hours of the hostages' release. Seven thousand Hamas militants were called up from their homes; Hamas has now attacked clans that were trying to save Gaza by going against Hamas, and public executions have started up again since Sunday night. (It is important to realize that, supposedly, no public execution can take place without the express approval of Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority.) These executions were public in front of cheering crowds, some of whom filmed the debacle and have posted images on social media sites of these executions.

Hamas has additionally already broken other parts of the peace deal by not returning the bodies of the 28 victims as promised. Only four have been returned, and while Hamas stated that there were 7-14 bodies that had not been located, the question arises about the others. Where are the other 10-17 bodies that they already admitted knowing about? The reality is that Hamas has probably not released these bodies as they don't want to show how they raped, tortured, and mutilated the bodies (á la the Bibas family), and that Hamas is attempting to bury the bodies in rubble to hide their evil.

Hamas, in conjunction with the Muslim Brotherhood, has also now said repeatedly over the last 48 hours that it will not accept any body controlling Gaza that is not Palestinian. There is no doubt that it will continue to seek to destroy Israel. If you question this at all, I suggest looking at the Hamas charter, called "The Covenant of 1988", where it explicitly says, "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it" (Covenant Preamble); and, "The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him." (Article 7).

As long as this is the underlying foundation of Hamas’ beliefs, there can never be any real deal with it that includes the existence of the Jewish State of Israel. But if this isn’t yet a true lasting peace (an impossibility with a death-worshiping cult like Hamas), then why did Israel make this deal? Why did the U.S. push so hard to create a cease-fire and “peace” that will never last?

There are two major reasons. The first is self-evident. Because Judaism worships life and the value of every single life, the highest priority for the last two years has been to redeem all living hostages. This “peace” deal, as transitory as it is, allowed the 20 living hostages to be returned to their homes and families. It also removed the leverage that Hamas still had on his real when the hostages were still being kept in their underground dungeons. Hamas no longer has the leverage to pressure Israel to restrain itself if/when the war starts again.

The second major reason involves us remembering the biggest player in the area: Iran. Over the last two weeks, Iran has been significantly building its missile and nuclear programs; repeatedly announcing that it will not be part of anything to do with the "U.S.-Zionist regime," and despite Trump's wishful statement that it may join the Abraham Accords, specifically said on Monday that it has no ntention of ever joining a group that includes Israel and very specifically attacked President Trump for even suggesting the idea. It said, "We strongly condemn the irresponsible accusations and claims made by the U.S. President regarding Iran. America, as the biggest producer of terror and supporter of the Zionist entity, has no authority to accuse others."

Iran has been rattling its sabers nonstop since the “12-day war” in June, has made it clear that it is continuing to develop both its nuclear and missile programs, and despite sanctions placed against it, is continuing down the road of having nuclear weapon capabilities. In reaction to the sanctions, Iran’s leader Khaneini announced that it is now developing long-range missiles with no distance limit.

Both America and Israel are aware of the threat of Iran: a significantly greater threat than Hamas and Gaza at this point. Israel announced a few weeks ago that it has finished developing and has deployed the “Iron Beam”, the world’s first combat-ready high-power laser weapon. The United States has delivered a significant amount of defensive weaponry to Israel in the last month, including boosting the 6 THAAD launchers to 11 that are now with Israel. There are currently two aircraft carrier strike forces positioned to engage Iran if necessary (the Nimitz and the Ford); and there is no way of knowing how many of the 71 nuclear-powered submarines in the US fleet are in the region (of which 53 are “fast-moving attack submarines). In the 12-day war with Iran, just one of these submarines, the U.S.S. Georgia, was devastating to Iran.

Israel and America have legitimate concerns about Iran. The ruling regime of Khameini, although hated by the population, keeps an iron hand of control on both the populace and the weaponry. Iran has admitted that it continues to develop nuclear weapons, and external sources from around the world have established that the Islamic nation has at least 900 pounds of enriched uranium still stockpiled. To put that in perspective, it only takes a little over 100 pounds of enriched uranium to create a nuclear bomb.

Moreover, due to their fundamentalist belief in the Quran, Khameini and his clerics would prefer to die while killing the infidel than lose political power and control, as doing so guarantees them their spot in the Heaven of Islam. Hence, it is a valid assumption that if they have the capability to attack the “Great Satan” of America as well as the “Little Satan” of Israel with nuclear weapons, they would do so, God forbid.

Iran’s capabilities for destruction must be removed from the equation, and this is one of the primary reasons for both Israel and the United States to close the chapter on the Gaza War as soon as possible.

So for today, we are grateful to God for redeeming 20 souls, and to President Donald Trump for allowing himself to be used as God’s emissary in this miracle. The President’s claim of an end to terrorism and the beginning of an age of peace is optimistic, but not quite accurate yet. There is still much to do: the complete destruction of Hamas, the removal of any Iranian threat, and the redemption of the 24 remaining bodies of Israeli victims who Hamas killed are the first steps.

But with the accomplishment of those goals, Trump's dream of a Gaza that is a Riviera-type land of peace and prosperity, and is a true ally with Israel, will be that much closer to reality. His vision of a Middle East united through the Abraham Accords is viable, and this deal with Hamas, as problematic as it is, is a necessary step in that direction.

May the Holy One continue to bless President Trump in manifesting a dream of peace, and may we all soon see a time where all the children of Israel live in harmony and peace with Israel and the world.

