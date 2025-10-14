Elementary Educator Arrested in Disturbing Abuse Case Involving 10-Year-Old Girl

Local law enforcement has charged a Kentucky educator after police say he sexually abused a 10-year-old child. Our public education system has deteriorated so severely that predators increasingly violate children in horrific ways. And it’s not just male teachers — female educators also molest both male and female students.

Advertisement

Predators with sick and twisted fantasies deliberately pursue careers that put them in close contact with children, making it easier to exploit their victims. These crimes betray trust and inflict psychological damage that often exceeds physical harm. Destroying a child’s innocence ranks among the most heinous acts an adult can commit.

An arrest warrant shows that teacher Charles Hamilton faces first-degree sexual abuse charges for abusing a child at Boonesborough Elementary School in Richmond, Ky.

Hamilton, who teaches at the school and coaches middle school soccer, allegedly committed the crime on campus. Police received a report of the incident on September 8.

The victim, now 17, told a therapist that Hamilton abused her during the 2017–2018 school year, when she was in fifth grade.

The student said Hamilton followed her into the girls’ bathroom during a power outage and touched her inappropriately through her clothes. She alleged he cupped her thigh and touched her private area.

Here is a man brazenly walking into a girls’ restroom at school and violating a student. Imagine how much easier it would be for predators to commit this crime if a male identifies as a transgender woman. And the left still wonders why conservatives and common-sense parents fight to protect spaces designated for biological females.

Advertisement

The victim said Hamilton entered the bathroom without permission. She admitted “yes” after he came in, explaining that she believed at the time she was in love with the teacher and that her actions reflected what people in love are supposed to do. She also said Hamilton had been “treating her like an adult.”

“Madison County Schools was made aware that the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) was beginning an investigation regarding Charles Hamilton on Sept. 8, 2025,” the school district revealed in a statement. “On that same date, Mr. Hamilton was placed on leave pending the outcome of the DCBS investigation. Mr. Hamilton has remained on leave since Sept. 8 and has not returned to his teaching or coaching duties."

“The district will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation," the statement concluded.

Hamilton turned himself in to local authorities, who booked him into the Madison County Detention Center. Officials set his cash bond at $50,000.

Over the past five years, reports of sexual abuse in K-12 schools have surged. The U.S. Department of Education recorded incidents of sexual violence, including rape and attempted rape, rising from roughly 9,600 in the 2015-2016 school year to nearly 15,000 in 2017-2018, a 55% increase.

Advertisement

This upward trend has spurred legislators to act. For example, California passed the Safe Learning Environments Act in 2025, requiring schools to update safety plans and creating a statewide database to prevent staff misconduct.

The National Women’s Law Center reports that over 56% of girls in grades 7-12 have experienced sexual harassment in school, highlighting a pervasive problem that affects students nationwide.

Help us continue to report the truth about what's happening in our public schools. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.