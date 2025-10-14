'All of the Above' Is an Expensive Dumb Electricity Policy

President Trump knows a scam when he sees one — and wind turbines are the poster child. He's axed projects, slashed $500 billion in Green New Deal subsidies via the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), and slapped executive orders demanding rigorous scrutiny on the rest.

Yet some Republicans, like Speaker Mike Johnson lobbying for Dominion Energy's massive Virginia offshore wind farm, and deep-red Arkansas locals battling 600-foot turbines, seem bent on ignoring the president's playbook. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Chuck Grassley nearly torpedoed OBBBA at the last minute to save these boondoggles.

All Republicans must get the message: Wind and solar aren't MAGA. They're a trillion-dollar trap that helps China; they are the main suppliers of solar panels and wind towers. Wind and solar cause our electricity prices to increase. Buying a part-time, intermittent car will increase your car costs.

For starters, there's no crisis justifying this madness. NOAA data shows U.S. summertime highs in 2025 cooler than 1936's scorcher. Globally, August 2025 matched 1998's warmth, despite trillions of tons of emissions.

Trump calls emissions-driven "climate change" a hoax for good reason — decades of doomsaying from Hansen's submerged Manhattan (1988 prediction: West Side Highway underwater by 2018? Still dry) to Gore's ice-free Arctic (by 2013? Nope, 1.8 million sq km in 2025). Sea levels? Steady 3-4 mm/year since 1895 (Voortman 2025). Hurricanes? 2025's season: five storms, zero U.S. hits — quietest since 2014. Wildfires down 24% since 1998 (NASA).

Even if emissions mattered, U.S. cuts wouldn't dent China and India's 41% share, with their 700+ new coal plants on the way.

Wind and solar aren't even "clean." They're subsidy addicts. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funneled billions, offsetting 50%+ of costs, making renewables "profitable" to build over reliable gas and nuclear. Result? 93% of 2025's new utility capacity is wind, solar, and batteries — displacing 104 GW of baseload power retiring by 2030.

This is leaving us short of electricity. Just when demand is increasing from Data Centers, and everything is being electrified, which was forced on us by Biden. Thankfully, that is going away under the Big Beautiful Bill.

The Energy Department warns that it is likely, because of the lack of supply caused by closing reliable generation, that we are in danger of 817 hours (34 days) of blackouts in 2030 under typical weather, or 55 days in heatwaves.

Middle America, fueling AI data centers, faces the brunt as renewables spike prices because of their variability. Natural gas or peakers must be ramped up and down to meet demand and the intermittency of wind and solar. This costs more. and demand peakers costing three times baseload cost.

Subsidies distort everything. Wind farms gobble 6-13 times the space of gas plants, scarring landscapes with concrete foundations. Offshore blades shredded East Coast beaches in 2024; 28 dead whales washed up amid construction. Since 2016 244 dead humpbacks have been found on the Atlantic Coast.

Rare earths for turbines? Strip-mined in China's toxic hellholes. Operationally, they're bird-shredders and bat-killers, earning special exemptions from fines. And the cables? 140°F hotlines scorching sea beds, unstudied eco-nightmares.

National security? Rep. Andy Harris warns massive offshore turbines could cloak Russian/Chinese subs from U.S. detection. Talk about real threats to our homeland and national security.

Electricity from wind/solar? Among the priciest. No evidence they've lowered rates anywhere. California's electricity rates are double the national average. Europe's €1.6 trillion push has doubled electricity bills, gutting industries and causing mass layoffs.

Backups? Fossil or nuclear plants idling expensively. Transmission? Billions more for fickle grids. We need power for Trump's re-industrialization and AI boom. Subsidy-free markets will pick cheap, reliable coal, gas, and nuclear — not weather whims.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum gets it: "No future for offshore wind — too expensive, not reliable."

Offshore wind is five times more expensive than natural gas. When transmission costs are included it may be even more expensive. And produces electricity only 40% of the time. Requiring full-time, when we need it, electricity from coal, natural gas, and nuclear.

Republicans, heed Trump: Stop the wind and solar scam. Ditch the subsidies, scrap the mandates, and bet on American ingenuity. Anything less empowers China, blackens the grid, and bankrupts families for hype, not hope.

