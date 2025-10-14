Cheryl Hines Shattered The View’s Smears Against RFK Jr.

Actress Cheryl Hines thought she was going on The View to promote her new book, but instead she found herself in a position where she had to defend her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., from relentless attacks. The usually combative hosts tried their best to diminish his work, but Hines was ready, articulate, and unapologetic in setting the record straight.

“Respectfully, your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history,” co-host Sonny Hostin claimed without evidence. “I think that’s very, very dangerous.”

It was a bizarre thing to say. It’s like she forgot about Joe Biden’s HHS secretary, Xavier Becerra. Becerra had zero medical training, zero public health experience, and a record of bungling complex programs. In short, he was spectacularly unqualified for the job and was likely only nominated for two reasons: his advocacy of Obamacare and serving as the first Latino HHS secretary.

Despite lacking any meaningful healthcare experience, Democrats rallied behind Becerra, even though the country was still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. Call me crazy, but that hardly seems like the time for a political appointee to lead Health and Human Services. Critics warned that Becerra’s nomination was a blatant political move, not a commitment to competent leadership.

Kennedy’s experience makes him far more qualified for the job, and Hines pointed it out.

“Because Bobby’s background, everything I have seen him do, he has dedicated his career to suing big corporations because of toxins that have been affecting people’s health,” she said, responding to Hostin’s claim. She also detailed his legal battles against Monsanto, DuPont, and Exxon.

Hostin, nevertheless, doubled down, accusing him of spreading “misinformation, chaos, [and] confusion,” Hines didn’t let him off the hook. “But why is he less qualified than an economist?” she shot back. “He has spent his career studying toxins, studying people’s health, fighting for one guy who was using Roundup for his job.”

Hines didn’t stop there. She reminded the panel that, during the COVID pandemic, the left censored Kennedy for questioning official claims. “When people — Fauci — people were saying, ‘When you get the vaccine, you cannot transmit COVID. It will stop COVID,’ that was disinformation, misinformation. But people attacked him and said, ‘You’re wrong.’” She drew a stark contrast. Even a globally lauded virologist could get things wrong, yet the left vilified her husband for asking questions and pushing for evidence.

The conversation eventually shifted to Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, something even The View could nod at without appearing partisan. Hines proudly discussed his work to remove petroleum-based dyes from food and raise awareness about toxic substances in baby formula, including lead and arsenic.

“So the question is, who was running HHS when they allowed lead and arsenic in a baby formula? How is that person not being judged?” she asked, pointing the finger at bureaucrats while defending her husband’s real-world advocacy.

By the end of the segment, Hines had not only defended her husband’s qualifications and character, but she had also exposed the shallow assumptions and knee-jerk attacks coming from The View.

Hines didn’t just defend her husband; she defended common sense against a media machine that’s allergic to accountability. The left can mock, shout, and twist, but they can’t erase the fact that Kennedy is doing what bureaucrats masquerading as so-called health experts refuse to do: figure out why America is so unhealthy. It’s high time we recognize that the real “danger” isn’t the man fighting that noble fight; it’s the talking heads who prefer them buried under polite silence.

