The Morning Briefing:Too Bad Tiger Woods Can't Drive a Car as Well as He Can a Golf Ball

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Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rooskind felt that Moon Pies were an arrogant dessert choice when not well thought out.

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OK, this isn't the hardest news that we will deal with all week, but we know that we won't have to worry about a shortage of that. Also, before we get to Tiger, it's time to discuss another reboot of the Mailbag of Magnificence. Rather than try to fix one day a week to answer emails, what I'm going to try now is maybe answering one or two a day. Some days there won't be any, It'll all depend on the volume. Anyway, that's the new plan. So let's get corresponding!

For most of my unapologetically obsessive adult sports fan life, I loved watching golf. When I was young, the PGA Tour was filled with legends and characters like Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Seve Ballesteros, and Raymond Floyd.

At the beginning of the 21st century, Tiger Woods arrived on the scene to transform the game of golf for fans and players. He dominated the tour and looked as if he would sail past Nicklaus's record of 18 majors wins. People who didn't even like golf began watching it.

Woods brought an athleticism to golf that no one had ever seen and that enabled him to torque his back in a violent manner that would eventually plague him with orthopedic problems. Still, the Golden Bear's record looked reachable.

Then he began wrecking his cars.

The first one in 2009 seemed innocent enough: there was a Thanksgiving weekend tiff with Mrs. Woods and Tiger hit a fire hydrant. That fire hydrant incident blew open revelations about Tiger's serial infidelity, which led to a divorce. The distraction from all of that did as much damage to his career as any injury.

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Shortly after having back surgery in 2021, Woods was involved in huge accident in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple setback surgeries. Just when it looked like he was getting back in golf fighting shape, Tiger got behind the wheel again.

This is from Bryan:

Tiger Woods was arrested at the scene of a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Fla., on suspicion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. on a narrow two-lane road near Woods' home, where his Land Rover clipped a pickup truck hauling a pressure cleaner, causing the SUV to roll onto its driver's side, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek. Pictures of the scene of the crash showed a vehicle on its side.

This is getting problematic, and many in Woods's inner circle are expressing concern. We are all painfully aware that wealthy celebrities have no problem getting drugs prescribed to them, often with fatal consequences. The world doesn't need to see that playing out again.

I stopped watching a lot of golf after Tiger developed the auto accident habit. After being spoiled by how otherworldly he was in his prime, it's all a little boring. From a pure fan's standpoint, I would just like to see Tiger Woods playing as well as he can given his current age and level of fitness. He can't do that if he keeps dumping his vehicles on their sides. Hire a driver already, Tiger. Learn how to be rich better.

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We will return to our regularly scheduled war, death, and illegal alien violence tomorrow. You know I won't leave you hanging. Until then, please enjoy watching one of the greatest golf shots in history:

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/29/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Reason Magazine



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a White House Internship Program Class Photo

East Room

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press

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