University of Virginia Students’ Mandatory Fees Funded Drag Bingo

Mandatory activity fees at the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville went to fund a vile drag-themed bingo night.

The Queer Student Union (QSU) and the University Program Council (UPC) partnered to host the Drag Bingo night event on March 21 at UVA. And apparently, providing the cash necessary for this creepy celebration wasn’t really optional.

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This is how we know leftists believe their ideology should be a sort of state religion, enforced by all institutions. The only diversity that leftists believe in is that of superficial external characteristics like skin color or sexual leanings. When it comes to beliefs and thoughts, leftists are aggressively opposed to originality or diversity.

The official event announcement on Instagram declared, “Join us for an unforgettable evening of Drag Bingo, where classic bingo meets high-energy drag entertainment in 1515!” Unforgettable is right.

Furthermore, Campus Reform explained:

UPC receives funding from the Student Activities Fee (SAF), a mandatory charge paid by all UVA students. The fee serves as Student Council’s primary mechanism for financing student organizations and campus programming… Student Council’s Appropriations Committee distributes SAF funding by reviewing requests from Contracted Independent Organizations (CIOs). QSU, which partnered on the event, states that it provides a “safe, welcoming, and confidential environment” for LGBTQ+ students and hosts programming centered on queer culture.

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UVA student Beckett K. Smith talked to Campus Reform about the event. “I believe that the root issue here is that the university is dedicating funds to useless and/or harmful activities,” he said. “A college campus should be a place of academic and high social pursuits, not events that promote anti-science gender ideologies.”

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Smith wants UVA to change its policies for those who disagree with transgender ideology and other morally and scientifically objectionable nonsense, to prevent forced funding of that nonsense. “I would strongly support the implementation of a religious exemption to the Student Activities Fee,” he stated.

QSU has hosted other radical LGBTQ events this semester, Campus Reform reported. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning (LGBTQ) Center at UVA has an assistant director who uses “they/them” pronouns, based on its website. Carissa Temerson looks like a freak and recruits “Latinx students.”

The UVA LGBTQ Center operates under the Office of the Dean of Students:

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Located in the center of Grounds, on Newcomb Hall’s 3rd Floor, the LGBTQ Center is both a welcoming physical space and a programming center for the university. Whether you are questioning, coming out, LGBTQ+ identified or not, LGBTQ Center support services, spaces, and events are open to all students, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity or expression, marital status, military status, national or ethnic origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone is valued and respected.

This is the state of higher education in America.