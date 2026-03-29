Van Hollen Goes Off the Rails While Kim Sticks to the Script

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) called President Donald Trump “completely delusional” during his appearance on ABC’s This Week Sunday morning.

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Van Hollen sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and holds a senior role among Democrats on national security. He didn't hedge his language; he went straight for the headline and framed the president as detached from reality.

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Van Hollen said, “I don’t think we should be providing more money for an illegal war of choice to a president who promised during the campaign that he would not drag America into new wars, especially in the Middle East, and a war that is now making us less, not more safe and has already cost American lives is costing billions of dollars every day. Oil and gas prices are going up, so the president, who said he was going to focus on bringing down prices and ending foreign wars, is starting foreign wars along with Prime Minister Netanyahu. And prices are going through the roof. So no, we should not keep funding an illegal war of choice that’s making us less safe.” He added, “President Trump, I saw you quoting some of his earlier statements, you know, back more than two weeks ago, Donald Trump said we won this war. And so the question for President Trump, who is completely delusional, is if we won the war, why are they preparing to send thousands more American troops into harm’s way?”

On another network the same morning, Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) delivered a calmer message, but obviously from the same script. Kim entered the Senate in 2024 and said Democrats have a “united front” against what he called lawlessness from the Trump administration. He emphasized party discipline and suggested voters notice the contrast with Republican disagreements.

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Kim said, “Right now, the House has before them still the bill from the Senate. They could continue on instead. Speaker Johnson again chose to leave town and not actually take up the bill that could get passed through. He knows that he’s sent over something that is just not going to get the support in the Senate. We’ve been through that before, kicking the can down the road. The American people deserve an actual solution to this problem, and that is what we see so problematic. And again, it’s about focus on the American people, that affordability and cost of living issue and the fact that they don’t stand for this lawlessness out there. The reforms that we’re asking for, you know, the fact that Tom continues to say, oh, we’re not going to, have them take off their masks. I mean, we see again, just the intransigence that is happening and the lack of having learned any lesson from all the chaos they ensued in Minneapolis. And I think that that’s what we need to show the American people.” He added, “I’ve been supportive of what we’ve been doing and having this united front against this lawlessness of the Trump administration. And I think that that’s really what the American people are seeing is what we get when the Democrats are united, and the Republicans are constantly fighting themselves.”

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Two senators, two networks, and one message.

Van Hollen chose volume, while Kim chose tone. The content lined up nearly word-for-word, a kind of overlap that's not accidental, showing coordination, not coincidence.

Van Hollen has spent years building a reputation around foreign policy and oversight, pushing measured approaches in the past. That history makes the “completely delusional” line stand out even more, which isn't criticism; it's escalation, the kind of language that shuts down discussion instead of opening it.

Kim took a different route but arrived at the same place, leaning into unity and avoiding internal questions about leadership. He didn't need sharp language to carry the message; the phrase “united front” does the work, which signals alignment, discipline, and a shared plan moving forward.

Combine the appearances, and the pattern comes into focus. Democrats are field testing a refreshed set of talking points aimed directly at Trump. One voice raises the temperature, while another keeps it steady. Both reinforce the same conclusion.

The approach tries to box the administration into a single frame: label it 'extreme,' call it 'lawless,' and repeat it across platforms until it sticks. Because this generation of Democrats isn't exactly Mensa material, the strategy works: it's simple, direct, and designed to travel.

The problem, though? How will it land?

Van Hollen's remark overshoots the target by calling the president “completely delusional.” It doesn't persuade undecided voters; it reads more as frustration than argument, telling the audience how he feels rather than why they should agree.

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Kim avoids that trap but still stays within the same lane, presenting discipline as strength and unity as proof of direction. That works within a party, but it doesn't always carry over outside it, especially when voters want specifics rather than slogans.

Both senators hold their seats and their platforms; both carry influence inside the Democratic caucus. Their words matter because they shape how the party presents itself in public, making the timing and alignment harder to ignore.

The strategy is clear enough: keep the pressure on the president, stay on message, and control the tone, depending on the speaker. The question remains whether repetition replaces persuasion.

Voters aren't just listening for volume or unity; they're listening for clarity and want to know what comes next, not just what gets rejected.

Sunday's appearances answered one question: Democrats are aligned in their plans to respond.

But they left another open question.

Whether that approach convinces anybody beyond the people in their bubble.

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