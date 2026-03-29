’Project Hail Mary’ Is a Gut Punch to Woke Hollywood

Last night, my family saw Project Hail Mary, and it was exactly the kind of movie more studios should be making. It’s smart, clean, entertaining, and it trusts the audience to enjoy a good story without being preached at.

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I read the novel when it first came out and have reread it a few times since. So, it’s safe to say that I’ve been looking forward to this movie for a long time and, honestly, kind of dreading it. Would Hollywood make this story woke? Would they take this great story and ruin it for the narrative?

The movie follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a science teacher and biologist who wakes up alone on a mission to save Earth from a sun-dimming threat called astrophage. That setup could easily have turned into another heavy-handed Hollywood lecture, but instead it delivers a genuinely fun, family-friendly sci-fi adventure.

And the audience response says plenty.

Project Hail Mary has earned a 95% critics score and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s done some great box office as well. It opened with about $80.6 million domestically and more than $140 million worldwide. That is not the sign of a movie people tolerated because critics told them to. That is a sign of a movie people actually liked.

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That matters because Hollywood has been severely lacking in good storytelling for years after forgetting how to make movies people want to see. It’s like they’ve gotten lazy, pushing out endless sequels, remaking a classic with a race swap or a gender swap, or injecting a political lecture into a script and calling it progress. Then they act shocked when audiences roll their eyes and stay home. Heck, even their target audiences don’t seem to want to see the crap they’re churning out. Remember that gay rom-com Bros that tanked? Not even the LGBTQ community bothered to support it.

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Project Hail Mary is a reminder that people still show up for original stories when the movie respects them.

It also helps that the film appears to have none of the usual baggage that turns a night at the movies into a cause for concern for parents with young kids. There’s no nudity or sexual content, and I don’t even recall there being any profanity. In other words, it’s the rare modern release that parents can actually take seriously as entertainment for a broad audience.

That stands in sharp contrast to the mess Hollywood keeps shoving down our throats. As you know, Disney has made a habit of “updating” classic stories with race-swaps and overt ideological signaling, then pretending that criticism is the problem rather than the execution. Even HBO’s new Harry Potter series has sparked controversy over casting a black actor to portray Severus Snape, a move that fans of the franchise know will create a racial subtext in his backstory, making Harry Potter’s father seem racist.

That’s why the success of Project Hail Mary is so refreshing. It proves that audiences do not need to be lectured, scolded, or re-educated every time they buy a ticket. In the end, we want a good story and great characters. If Hollywood can learn anything from Project Hail Mary, it’s that original movies can still win, family-friendly movies can still draw crowds, and viewers are perfectly capable of rewarding good storytelling without the social-justice sermon attached.

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Sometimes people just want to be entertained. Imagine that.

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