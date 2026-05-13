Bombshell FDA Memo Proves Biden Covered Up Pediatric COVID Vaccine Deaths

Joe Biden's entire COVID-19 strategy rested on one premise: mass vaccination, no exceptions, no questions. Even for kids, who evidence showed were not generally at risk of severe illness or death from COVID.

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In fact, Biden purchased enough doses in 2021 to vaccinate every child in America. When the shots failed to stop the spread and COVID deaths actually hit new highs on his watch, his administration didn't rethink what it was doing. It doubled down, blamed the unvaccinated, and kept pushing the needle on kids as young as six months old.

Now, it turns out that Biden knew the COVID vaccines were linked to pediatric deaths. Not only did he do nothing about it, but he doubled down on his mass vaccination strategy and covered up the data.

Records show that FDA physicians reviewed 96 pediatric deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, identified seven as "possibly" or "probably" linked to the shots, and formally declared the findings "new safety information" under federal law.

EXCLUSIVE: Records via @SenRonJohnson Allege Biden Administration Suppressed COVID Vaccine Pediatric Deaths and Total Death Count “Grossly UnderReported”



"...2025 memorandum detailing 96 pediatric deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, some of which were labeled as “possibly” or… pic.twitter.com/ud2IVIfMo1 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 12, 2026

But not one word of it ever made it onto a vaccine warning label. Not one word reached the parents who were pressured, shamed, and mandated into vaccinating their children. There was no label update. No public disclosure. The timing of the memo overlapped precisely with the period when the administration was still mandating shots, reassuring the public they were safe for kids, and dismissing anyone who asked hard questions as an anti-vaccine extremist.

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I wrote about this back in 2022, warning parents not to comply with Biden’s pressure campaign blindly. It was obvious even then that universally vaccinating children was a bad idea. The CDC itself acknowledged, in the summer of 2020, that "multiple studies have shown that transmission within school settings is typically lower than — or at least similar to — levels of community transmission when prevention strategies are in place in schools."

Here’s what I wrote at the time:

While some [children] may have certain health conditions that may put them at risk, COVID is less deadly to our kids than the seasonal flu. In fact, unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age. Last summer, the Wall Street Journal reported that various studies have all shown that children are at an “extremely slim risk from dying from COVID-19.”

None of that stopped the Biden administration from pushing forward. In October 2022, Biden's CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted to add the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to the Vaccines for Children schedule for kids six months and older. This was unprecedented, given that both vaccines were still operating under emergency use authorization at the time. The committee added them anyway.

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Now we know what was happening behind closed doors while parents were being emotionally blackmailed into compliance.

Those of us who spoke out against Biden’s vaccination policies may feel vindicated, but that’s hardly comforting when you think about how many kids either died or were severely injured by COVID vaccines they didn’t need in the first place. We may breathe a sigh of relief that we chose not to vaccinate our kids, but what about those parents who lost a child because Biden assured them the vaccine was safe and would save lives?

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