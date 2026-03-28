While Idiots Marched, Trump Quietly Delivered a Major Victory Over Real Tyrants

I thought about getting up early on this Saturday to go check out and take some pictures at my local "No Kings" rally or march or whatever they call it, but I never quite made it. It seemed like there were much better things to do... like stay in bed a little longer because the cold returned overnight here in Georgia, or go outside and check on my garden — my potatoes are sprouting!

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When I finally got into the car and left the house, I was so distracted by the dogwoods and azaleas blooming in my neighborhood that I almost forgot where I was going, and by the time I got into town, the traffic was so bad that I gave up and just picked up some lunch for my dad and me instead and came back home.

That's how little I care about a bunch of delusional leftists, who apparently need attention and/or can't handle the fact that they lost an election. At this point, the best thing to do is probably ignore them anyway, but we all know the MSM will play it up for their propaganda.

Meanwhile, thanks to Donald Trump, real tyranny is losing steam in the other parts of the world where it truly exists, including something huge that happened in Venezuela on Saturday that probably won't even get an MSM mention at all.

In 2024, future Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado's Vente Venezuela party had to shut down its Caracas headquarters. Why? Apparently, Nicolás Maduro and his thugs didn't get the "no kings" message.

To recap, Machado would have likely become Venezuela's next president in 2024, but Maduro banned her from running. She threw her support behind Edmundo González and managed to convince most of her voters to do the same, but Maduro stole the elections anyway. He received very little of the real vote, or at least, what was counted, and that's despite the intimidation tactics the regime used against voters. When the fed-up people took to the streets to protest afterward, the regime began threatening, arresting, and torturing them.

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That led to opposition leaders fleeing the country, as González did, or going into hiding, as Machado did, and the regime robbed and vandalized their offices, harassed their staff, and made it impossible for them to exist. Vente Venezuela shut its physical doors shortly after, though it continued to exist online, in other countries, and in the hearts and minds of its supporters.

But thanks to Donald Trump, that fear of merely existing is gone. On Saturday, a huge crowd gathered as Vente Venezuela opened its office in Caracas for the first time in well over a year and a half.

Machado posted a video online with the caption, "Long live Venezuela! This is how our national headquarters stands, ready to open its doors once again to all Venezuelans."

¡Viva Venezuela!



Así se encuentra nuestra sede nacional para abrir sus puertas nuevamente a todos los venezolanos. #VenteVenezuela pic.twitter.com/pIr0Y7XjJp — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 28, 2026

She also posted this video with the message, "COME BACK HOME!! I'm there, with each one of you. Let's go for FULL DEMOCRACY AND FULL FREEDOM."

VENTE VUELVE A CASA!!



Estoy ahí, con cada uno de ustedes.

Vamos por FULL DEMOCRACIA Y FULL LIBERTAD. #VenteVenezuela pic.twitter.com/5nSGiNvJ2r — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 28, 2026

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Machado herself has promised that she will return to Venezuela in the weeks to come. Right now, it's probably still not safe — various influential members of the regime are still looking for ways to persecute and prosecute her.

Despite that, everything I'm reading and hearing from inside the country tells me that Machado's Vente Venezuela movement is picking up steam, and she's more popular than she has ever been, which is hard to top. It's highly likely that in the past, people were afraid to support her because they didn't want to be punished by Maduro and his thugs. As a matter of fact, polls show that she's the most popular politician in Venezuela right now — a month or two ago, she was number three behind Trump and Marco Rubio. That's important because even with the United States holding its hand, the only way a transition away from the regime will truly work long-term in Venezuela is if the people step up and make it happen.

Anyway, this is an extremely momentous and symbolic occasion that couldn't have happened without Trump's help. Three months ago, before we captured Maduro, it was unthinkable. Now, our president has done something no one before him would do — opened up a path for the people of Venezuela to have real democracy and freedom, something many of them have never experienced in their lifetimes. I even noted a few people waving U.S. flags at the gathering.

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The fact that it happened on a day when the spoiled leftists in the United States are out protesting him for being some kind of tyrant is truly peak stupidity. These folks would be better off staying inside and reading a history book.

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