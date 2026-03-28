How to Drink Water In Communist Cuba

Sarah Anderson | 10:12 PM on March 28, 2026
AP Photo/Desmond Boylan

Over the weekend, a bunch of privileged leftists in the United States gathered to protest some imaginary king, and, as is usually the case, it made me angry. I have spent month after month for the last year covering the lives of the people who do live under so-called kings, tyrants, and dictators. These people would gladly trade their current situations for a life like what we have here in the U.S. The same life these so-called "protesters" denounce. 

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And yet, the U.S. lefties are out there waving communist flags while they complain about Donald Trump taking away their rights or something... I guess they don't see the irony. 

Then again, some of our brightest and boldest commies went to Cuba last weekend and acted like they were on safari, watching people who live in poverty sit in the streets because they can't take the conditions inside their homes. The most useful of all the idiots, Marxist influencer — and friend to the Democrat Party — Hasan Piker declared that it was like one big party. "Island time," he called it. 

Ohhh, that got my blood pressure up. When I think of "island time," I think of water. To drink, to swim in, to boat in, to make delicious margaritas...   

But many Cubans don't have any water. Here are some stats: 

  • At least 30% of Cubans face total or partial water shortages (and this info is from 2025, before the situation worsened). 
  • Just over 60% of Cubans even have access to safe drinking water. 
  • About a million people get their water delivered from tanker trucks. 
  • And around 84% of Cubans depend on electricity to have water (and there's not much electricity either)
  • Around 3% depend on diesel fuel for their water 
  • At least 180,000 can't drink their water because it has fecal contamination (that number may be much higher, but this is what I could confirm) 
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Communism sounds swell, doesn't it? 

The thing is that the lack of water in Cuba isn't new. It's been going on for decades due to crumbling infrastructure. Aqueducts and treatment plants aren't maintained, and the government technically doesn't have the cash to pay for parts and labor. The energy crisis — which also isn't new to the Donald Trump era, despite what the MSM wants to tell you — has only made it worse. Drought plays a role, but if the country had a functioning government, that really wouldn't matter. 

Related: Rubio to Fake News: 'The Only Thing Worse Than a Communist Is an Incompetent Communist.'

So what's a Cuban to do? 

Well, you can carry your hot plastic buckets to the tanker trucks and hope there's some for you. 

You can wait for it to rain so you can take a shower: 

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According to CiberCuba, "Cuba has 3,300 water pumping stations. Of these, 211 operate by gravity and 834 have solar panels installed."  The problem is that these alternatives are only available to roughly 13% of the population. 

Many of the Cuban people have gotten creative. 

Water trucks are available on the black market for between 7,000 and 15,000 Cuban pesos. In Matanzas, residents are digging wells beneath sidewalks and patios out of desperation. 

Some people take advantage of the salideros, or leaks, that are frequent throughout the nation due to the crumbling infrastructure. They can turn streets into rivers of what was safe drinking water, essentially wasting it. Between 40 and 70% of treated water never reaches a household tap. So, when people see leaks, they might go out and drink from them or collect water. Here's some video of that from just this week: 

I imagine the champagne commies, like Piker, who flew to Cuba last week, had plenty of drinking water in their five-star hotel, but what I wouldn't give for them to have to go live on the street shown in the video above for six months. Or maybe we can send those "No Kings" commies and let them live like that for a while. In general, the Cuban people who managed to escape to the U.S. are some of the hardest-working, most conservative, and most patriotic people in our country. Just look at our fine Secretary of State. I'd gladly trade them for the U.S. commies every day of the week.   

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

COLUMNS

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COMMUNISM CUBA DEMOCRAT PARTY ENERGY

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