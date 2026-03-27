West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Yeah, Don't Cold Plunge Barefoot in Seattle

Here's why it's dangerous right now to take a shivery, barefoot, cold plunge in the wintry waters of Puget Sound: Democrats. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where every day is an IQ Test, and leftists keep failing.

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Also, there are plenty of people whose main objective in life is to rip off the United States — especially fraudsters on the West Coast, Messed Coast™. As White House official Stephen Miller acknowledged at the inaugural Task Force to Eliminate Fraud meeting on Friday, all of the nation's laws and programs were set up "for a high-trust society." He could have added that they were set up for the "high trust" shared Judeo-Christian ethic from the moment the Europeans set foot on the East Coast.

Now that Americans and President Donald Trump's administration have begun to reclaim Western values, they're also fighting back against the people who would do the nation harm by stealing billions of hard-earned American tax dollars. Those dollars have gone for fake daycare centers and phony hospice care facilities that instead actually bankroll Maybachs and Teslas and the latest Cloward-Piven crash-the-system subversion.

Machete, please

The feds' fraud task force has used its golden machete to whack funding for more than 70 fake California-based hospice and home health provider outfits.

These are the same places that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Nick Shirley, and others had already identified as problematic. Now, using AI, Vice President JD Vance and his fraud task force have begun zeroing in on patterns of spending behavior identified with fraud.

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Initially, Dr. Oz paused the funding for these 70 companies; now, Vance has suspended them from federal funding.

Fox Digital reports that "Prior to the Trump administration, Health and Human Services (HHS) and CMS would have to manually dis-enroll organizations suspected of fraud, whereas the system being utilized by the task force and other agencies involved allows the identification of fraud in a more rapid and fluid manner."

Bye!

Hey, over here!

At the same time, California Rep. Young Kim has introduced a bill called the No More SCAMS Act to help put a stop to the wholesale rip-off of California and American taxpayers.

"Every time I pick up my phone, there’s fresh fraud in California — and all of this with Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom jetting off to so many European cities, you’d think he was a Eurovision popstar," Kim wrote over at the Fox website.

She listed a few of the more egregious thefts.

During the pandemic, criminals siphoned $32 billion out of California’s unemployment system. That’s well above most states’ budgets, enough to fix every pothole from San Diego to Sacramento. And that’s just one program. We’ve seen millions in SNAP funds diverted by criminal rings in recent years. Millions more have been stolen by AI "ghost students" enrolling in California community colleges and pocketing the cash. Most recently, we’ve seen billions in Medicaid funds go toward non-essential healthcare for illegal immigrants and hundreds of millions more down the drain for fraudulent hospice schemes.

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She could have added $24 billion of lost homeless spending.

She wants to make the task force permanent.

Woke IQ test losers

Before you send me emails complaining about my claim that there's a pass/fail component of IQ tests, save your breath. It's a joke. What I'm also not wrong about is that the chaos plaguing West Coast, Messed Coast™ cities is the Democrats' fault.

Every day, they stand up for TSA chaos at airports in favor of protecting criminal illegal aliens. They love addicts living in tents. They supply kits and clean needles to take drugs. They've been known to tipple a couple of margs with MS 13 members, want a hug a thug program for Tren de Aragua, look the other way when Somali pirates steal American tax dollars and work to undermine our country, and have implemented programs for decades to achieve even worse — $10/gal gas prices — than the ones they're complaining about now because Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, one guy's experience attempting to cold plunge in the Puget Sound has highlighted the clash between ordered liberty and chaos.

The left loves to talk about the externalities of others' choices. Well, commies, here ya go.

Seattle a man jumped into the water and came out with a NEEDLE stuck in his foot 😳 (video credit @mrtechnicaldifficult) pic.twitter.com/ntff8ZxJ0X — SEATTLESUBMISSIONS (@SEATTLESUBMISS) March 26, 2026

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Much respect to this cold plunger. I cold plunge in natural waters too, but nothing this cold. However, I do wear shoes and highly recommend it to this man should he ever do this again.

Also, the intrepid cold plunger needs to get a full blood panel to find out if he has HIV, Hep A or C, or some other cooties. You're welcome.

Get your 'No Kings' hats right here!

The American man who lives in communist China and whose wife runs the commie Code Pink may find that he has more to worry about than bail money for his cannon fodder "protesters" being deployed this weekend at yet another "No Kings" protest.

Two of Neville Roy Singham's Code Pink boats are missing on their run to Cuba to puff up the communist cause. The feds are looking into his Antifa related finances.

NO KINGS Financials Released!



The Financers:

- Arabella: $79M

- Warren Buffet: $16M

- Ford: $51M

- Rockefeller: $26M

- Soros: $72M

- Tides: $45M



$294,487,641 MILLION



Source @realannapaulina pic.twitter.com/Op4Z28GUGN — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) February 5, 2026

In San Diego, Portland, and other West Coast, Messed Coast™ cities, there will be violence, and in Seattle, there will be merch.

Independent reporter Jonathan Choe found an ad for No Kings merchandise salespeople on Craigslist.

Or are they paid protesters?

PAID PROTESTERS: No Kings protest organizers in Seattle are paying people to show up this weekend to pound sand and yell into the air. Who wants to make a few pesos? 🧵👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/qVl0ukn0Nt — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 25, 2026

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No Nancy Boys

The Justice Department has put Gov. Gavin Newsom on notice, "informing him of the commencement of a federal investigation into two state women’s prisons to determine if those prisons unconstitutionally provided housing and preferential treatment to biological male prisoners within those prisons’ walls."

Get Cesar Chavez

Now that the official retconning and smear machine has targeted Cesar Chavez, my long-time friend and a civil rights attorney, who spent 20 years with Chavez, has had enough and wants to set the record straight.

Rees Lloyd wrote an informative piece about the life and times of Chavez. Many people don't know that Chavez was a third-generation American, a U.S. Navy vet, and hated illegal aliens because they messed up his efforts to unionize American farmworkers.

In his piece called, Cesar Chavez Day: Honoring an American Hero, Rees writes that the upcoming March 31 shouldn't be canceled over these latter-day smears about his sexual relations with a fellow unionista, Dolores Huerta.

Besides retconning his American and Christian roots, Rees writes, "there has also suddenly arisen in this month a belated claim that he had acted in a sexually improper manner regarding two minors and an adult female leader of his labor union — some 'sixty years ago,' in the '1960s.”

Notwithstanding the sixty-year delay in making the accusation, long after his death thirty years ago in 1993, and thus destroying his presumption of innocence and ability to defend his name and honor, the mass media and politicians are in a rush to rescind Cesar Chavez Day, and all the many awards and honors he has received. I had the honor of working with Cesar Chavez for some twenty years, starting in 1973, when I was a young long haul trucker participating in a nationwide strike of some 100,000 independent truckers in protest against escalating fuel costs in the so-called “Arab Oil Embargo.”

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If you want an insider education on Chavez, this is a piece to read.

Watch out Swalwell

On this week's Epstein Thursday livestream of the Adult in the Room Podcast, I had the distinction of going over about half of the nearly seven-hour deposition of Jeffrey Epstein's personal attorney, Darren Indyke. Good Lord.

Look, I have sympathy for Epstein's victims, but the depositions continue to bring out the worst in the unprepared Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee.

Keep an eye out for Rep. David Min (D-Calif.) in the near future. For a guy who said he was a former county prosecutor, he sure had an uneducated way of showing it. I have so much disdain and mistrust of this dude that if I were a perp who got put in jail by this guy, I'd seek a retrial.

I went over a few of his clownish moments in Thursday's livestream.

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They haven't ruined everything — yet

This photo is from West Coast, Messed Coast™ reader Mike Fox, who said we could use his photo of the mouth of the Klamath River in Requa, Calif.

Thank you, Mike! And for any others who have a gift of photography, by all means submit your favorite shots of West Coast, Messed Coast™ nature. Include permissions. See my email below.

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Sorry, we can't pay for photos, but we can offer you the love of a grateful PJ Media tribe.





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