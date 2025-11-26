The Morning Briefing: Bill Maher Needs to Swallow the Red Pill, Already

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kellwyyndoor was quite surprised to find that the Tri-City Fred Grandy Appreciation Society was in need of a freelance confectioner.

Bill Maher has been giving conservative media a lot to talk and write about since President Trump returned to office for his second term. He has moments of clarity that provide some fantastic fodder for people who are worn out by leftist lunacy in the media. It's nothing entirely new for Maher. He's been running afoul of the Democrats' false narrative doctrine on Islam and terrorism for a long time.

This year, Maher has been getting a few other things right. His latest flirtation with sanity came when he was hosting Lara Trump on his Club Random podcast, which Michael wrote about:

The most notable segment of the podcast came when Maher took an opportunity to put liberals on blast for helping that interference, saying, “I don’t give any quarter to the leftists who just constantly downgrade America.” Neither do I, Bill. Neither do I. “It’s another reason why they hate me. I mean, this is what I said to him – your father-in-law in the text. It’s like, you know, if I’m so captured by the lunatic left, why do they hate me, too?” Maher said. He then noted that his take on many issues has created a fanbase for his program that sits “in the middle” and has “had enough of people in their bubble,” which he says includes those in “old” news media. “You know, I find it very frustrating that I cannot get the full story anywhere in the old media. It’s very – I mean, I love the new Free Press,” Maher explained. “My girl Bari Weiss who started that and now she runs CBS. You know, you’re seeing a change there that’s more fair.”

Maher has always given a platform to Republicans and conservatives, going all the way back to his days hosting Politically Incorrect on Comedy Central, then ABC. A lot of people may not remember that Maher and Politically Incorrect made Ann Coulter famous. Another little known fact is that, for a lot of the years that he's had a television show, he's had at least one right-leaning writer on staff.

There's a lot to suggest that Maher is sincere when he says something that syncs up with conservative views. There is also, however, one glaring fact that makes one wonder if it's all a ratings act: he keeps voting for Democrats. He likes to pepper his sane epiphanies with reminders to the Democrats that he voted for Kamala Harris.

Moments of clarity don't mean much if they don't clear your head enough to keep you from voting for the drunk commie lady.

It's very possible that Maher is simply more savvy than Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel and realizes that there is no point in consistently alienating a good chunk of his potential audience. There's ratings value in throwing the occasional bit of red meat to conservatives. He doesn't have to mean it, he just needs to seem like he means it.

Another possibility is that the conservative guests that Maher has had on his shows over the years have rubbed off on him a little bit. Obviously not enough, though. When Maher does spout the leftist line, it's often the worst of it, like a firm defense of COVID policies and the narratives surrounding them.

As long as Maher keeps touting his Democratic bona fides and reminding viewers that he votes for people who are actively bent on destroying this country, his bonding moments with conservatives are highly suspect. The guy is almost 70, if he doesn't know better by now, the odds on him ever completely getting it aren't great.

Who knows, though? The Democrats are so bat-guano out there now that they might be able to alienate someone who has been with them for as many years as Maher has.

Maybe President Trump can push him off that fence. He's done it for plenty of others.

