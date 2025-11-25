Crazy Tennessee Dem Has Meltdown, Runs for Congress, Won't Win, Will Blame Patriarchy

Before we get into the weeds on the latest example of the Democrats becoming the party of, by, and for unstable white cat ladies, I must give a shoutout to the parents of Tennessee State Rep. Aftyn Behn (D-Knoxville) for naming their daughter so perfectly. If Charles Dickens were alive today and writing political satire set in the American South, he'd have named his crazy female character "Aftyn Behn."

Well played, Mr. and Mrs. Behn.

Behn first gained national attention last week, when we learned — courtesy of PJ Media's own Robert Spencer — that she "hates" the city she represents. "I hate the city,” she said, and “I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it' city to the rest of the country. But I hate it."

"Vote for me, you mouth-breathing racists" sounds like something out of Cards Against Humanity, yet the self-flagellating Democrat voters of Tennessee's 51st House district seem to go for it — so what do I know?

But there's so much more to Behn's story.

Behn grew up privileged, attending the exclusive Webb School of Knoxville, graduating in 2008. She then earned liberal arts and psychology degrees from UT-Austin. Her education — indoctrination, really — continued at the Steve Hicks School of Social Work and the Texas Center for Disability Studies. From there, she entered the challenging field of community organizing.

Basically, Aftyn Behn is Barack Obama with a Karen 'do and a less interesting backstory.

And now she's running for Congress in Tennessee's 7th district special election to replace Rep. Mark Greene, who resigned in July to rejoin the private sector. But as my RedState colleague Bonchie put it last night, "The oppo avalanche in this race is incredible."

Here's the latest, a video just resurfaced from 2019:

🚨MORE INSANTIY🚨 Resurfaced video from 2019 shows Democrat Tennessee candidate Aftyn Behn SCREAMING and SOBBING as officers had to forcibly drag her out of Gov. Lee's office. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/rcUnwQeXlN — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) November 24, 2025

In the interest of fairness, Behn was protesting to force the ouster of (now former) State Representative David Byrd, a Republican who had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with two high school girls back in the late '80s. But shrieking like a three-year-old is unworthy of a grown adult, no matter what the cause — and that example of cray-cray isn't a one-off for Behn, either.

A year later, she made statements on Twitter that were too anti-police for [checks notes] MS NOW:

Wow. Democrat Aftyn Behn appears to have been celebrating the burning of a police station back in 2020 and MSNBC actually called her on it.



She wants to represent Tennessee but hates Nashville and wants to defund police. 😬🥴



No thanks @aftynfortn! pic.twitter.com/ncpR5dVLGJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 24, 2025

I don't know if her apartment actually reeks of cat litter, but something here sure stinks.

In this clip, you can hear Behn claim that men can give birth, and the video below shows her arguing for do-it-yourself abortions.

UNHINGED: Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn wants at-home abortions:



"Groups on the ground will continue to provide training in terms of self-managed abortions...so, instead of going to a doctor... how do you do it at home?" pic.twitter.com/LTpA9LrHyY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 25, 2025

"My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams, and the recurring dream I've had is standing up in a Cafeteria full of women and saying, 'I don't want children," she admitted in another just-unearthed audio clip. "I want power!"

Dear God, people of Tennessee, keep that woman far, far away from any kind of power.

#ProTip: Never discuss with others what you discuss with your therapist. Not even with other unstable white cat ladies.

In his PJ report last week, Robert argued that Behn "actually has a shot" at winning the Deep Red, R+10-rated district, because "the Democrats have already charged past the limits of sanity and enthusiastically embraced absurdity, and to their everlasting shame, all too many voters have gone along for the ride."

Maybe, maybe not.

But my take is that it might actually be better for Behn if she loses, because only then can she claim the victim status she so clearly craves.

I mean, just how knuckle-dragging racist can Tennessee really be if they'd send Behn to Congress?

Back now to my original point. Behn is exactly the kind of person today's Democrat party runs for office: unaccomplished in the private sector, thoroughly trained in the dark arts of "social justice," and completely unable or unwilling to rein it in.

But they all want power over you, me, and their emotionally abused cats.

