Dem Congressional Candidate Hates Nashville With a Passion, Wants to Represent It In Congress

Aftyn Behn, a 35-year-old psychologist and social worker, hates Nashville. Despises it. Abhors it. Pretty much everything about Music City repulses her. In fact, that’s why the Tennessee native wants to move far, far away from the dreaded place.

Behn, you see, wants us to know that she is far too classy and cultured for a hick town such as the country music capital of the world. She herself hails from urbane, sophisticated Knoxville, and when she talks about Nashville, she doesn’t hold back: "I hate the city,” she says, and she is ready to tell you why: “I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it' city to the rest of the country. But I hate it.”

In fact, Behn hates all of Tennessee. “Let me be clear,” she said with Obamaesque sententiousness, “Tennessee is a racist state. Racism is in the air we breathe...Our problem with racism in this state is wild and untamed."

You might think that someone with such a low opinion of a city and a state would simply get on with her life in some other place, any other place, but Behn, like an embittered divorcee obsessed with an ex, wants to stay close enough to Tennessee, and to Nashville in particular, to keep her hatred at white-hot intensity. Fox News reported Thursday that Behn, “a Democratic state representative and” — of course! — “former healthcare community organizer,” wants to go to Washington to be Nashville’s gal in the House of Representatives.

Despite her intense disdain for Nashville, all its works, and all its pomps, Behn hopes to be the U.S. representative from Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, which includes, yes, parts of Nashville.

And as this sort of madness so often goes, Behn actually has a shot. Fox notes that the 7th Congressional District, “which is located in central and western Tennessee and stretches from Kentucky to Alabama, is solidly red,” but that doesn’t mean that Behn should go back to looking for community organizer gigs: “The district includes parts of the Democratic stronghold of Nashville.” In fact, Behn’s district includes the aspects of Nashville she hates most of all: “The district encompasses parts of north and west Nashville, including the downtown area which has long been a very popular tourist destination.”

Really, why not? The Democrats have already charged past the limits of sanity and enthusiastically embraced absurdity, and to their everlasting shame, all too many voters have gone along for the ride. The incoming attorney general of Virginia, Jay Jones, was recently revealed to have written that he wished a House Republican colleague would get “two bullets to the head,” and that the same colleague’s wife would watch their child die in her arms, for “only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

Instead of repudiating him and withdrawing their endorsement of his candidacy, Virginia Democrats lined up to reaffirm their support for Jones, and he won a comfortable victory over his Republican voters. If a man of that caliber can coast into the Virginia attorney general job, why shouldn’t Aftyn Behn, who doesn’t (as far as we know) want to see anyone murdered but simply hates large numbers of her constituents, become those same constituents’ elected representative in Congress?

Tennessee senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn commented: “Nashville is so much more than pedal taverns and bachelorette parties, and as someone who represents the city now, she ought to know and appreciate that. She’s not the voice Nashville deserves in Washington.” Indeed. On the other hand, if the people of Nashville vote for her, as the people of Virginia voted for Jay Jones, they’ll have no one but themselves to blame for what results.

The Republican National Committee asks the question that should be on every journalist’s lips: “If Behn hates Tennessee voters so much, how can she be counted on to fairly represent them?” She can’t. But she can be counted on to do everything she can to further the left’s America-Last agenda. In the final analysis, that’s what her ridiculous candidacy is all about. “Aftyn Behn hates everything about Tennessee and will destroy it with her radical left agenda,” says the GOP. That is apparently the idea.

