Virginia Dems Affirm Their Support for Candidate Who Wants His Foes and Their Children Murdered

Well, now it’s official: the Democrats want patriots dead, and they don’t care who knows it. They don’t just want to defeat their opponents at the ballot box, and they certainly aren’t interested in besting us in debate. No, they’re dreaming of a gulag filled with “fascists,” that is, people who disagree with them on how the country is best governed, and in that gulag, no one will stay for very long, because they will be executed.

Hyperbole? Not a chance. On Saturday, I wrote about Jay Jones, a member of the Virginia state House who is running for state attorney general despite being spine-chillingly hate-filled and unhinged. Jones has no intention of dropping out of the race despite it having come to light that he wished a House Republican colleague would get “two bullets to the head,” and that the same colleague’s wife would watch their child die in her arms, for “only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

There is no way to overstate how monstrous this is. If Jones becomes Virginia’s attorney general, and someone kills a politician whom Jones thinks deserves “two bullets to the head” because he is “evil” and is “breeding little fascists,” how will Jones react? Can a man who indulges sick fantasies of this kind be trusted to uphold the rule of law? In his half-hearted and equivocal apology, Jones said that he was “embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry,” but that wasn’t even close to enough.

Jones should have had enough respect for the voters and for the American political system to recognize and admit publicly that he had expressed views that were not only noxious and reckless, but that challenged the very foundations of the idea of representational government. Jones revealed himself to be a thug who believes that those in power should gain and hold that power by means of terror, rather than by the will of the electorate. Out of respect for the fact that in America, political power derives from the consent of the governed, and not from the barrel of a gun, Jones should have had the decency to withdraw from the attorney general’s race.

Failing that, the Virginia Democrat Party should have repudiated him and run as far away from him as it possibly could. It should have reaffirmed its commitment to nonviolence and mutual respect as essential to the survival of our republic (not “our democracy”). Instead, Virginia Democrats did what just a few years ago would have been unthinkable: they reaffirmed their support for Jones’ candidacy. Sure, they paid lip service to condemning his violent fantasies, but the very fact that he is still their candidate for state attorney general, and has their full support, is a clear indication that they simply do not believe that what he said is important enough to warrant his being dropped. And that is, quite frankly, ominous.

Fox News reported that the Virginia Dems’ gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger “condemned the messages, but stopped short of calling for him to end his campaign.” Spanberger assured the world that she would “always condemn violent language in our politics," except when her actions undercut her pious words, as in the present case. Spanberger did add that she had spoken "frankly" with Jay Jones about his bloodthirsty texts, and so that’s that. Nothing to worry about. After all, Jay Jones isn’t going to cross the formidable Abigail Spanberger, now, is he?

The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee, meanwhile, calls Virginians to "line up behind" Jones, without explaining whether or not they wanted Virginia Republicans to form a separate line, up against the wall, and wait to be blindfolded. The morally bankrupt leftists added: "We are lined up, ten toes down, ready to organize, mobilize and deliver voters for Jay and our entire Democratic ticket." “Ten toes down”? What odd language. Here their attorney general candidate is dreaming about having people shot, and in their message of support for him, they use language that evokes the image of a pile of dead bodies. These people just can’t get out of their own way.

Meanwhile, the Dems insisted that it was all the media’s fault, because you know how right-leaning the media is: "Recent press may have spotlighted past mistakes. We say, let those without sin cast the first stone. Jay Jones has taken responsibility, apologized and shown he is committed to serving with integrity and accountability that his public record already shows."

Integrity? Accountability? Neither Jones nor the Democrats have demonstrated any of either. Instead, they’ve signaled that murderous aspirations regarding one’s opponents are acceptable, and if a patriotic candidate had said what Jones said, the Dems would be out there loudly deploring this tacit approval of violence on every one of their establishment media propaganda outlets.

Instead, they’ve outed themselves as the party of violence. They want us dead, and there’s no equivocating about it now. Patriots should take steps to protect themselves and their families.

