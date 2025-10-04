Virginia Dem AG Candidate Wants GOP Leader and His Children Shot — and It Gets Worse From There

Jay Jones is running for attorney general in Virginia, and he wants you to think that he is the sober, responsible candidate who is standing against those crazy right-wingers. In a pinned tweet on his X account, he calls his opponent, Jason Miyares, an “anti-abortion extremist,” but Jay Jones is a man of action; he is impatient with mere words. In a series of text messages from 2022 that have just surfaced, he fantasizes about the murder of former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, as well as his wife and children — and like a true leftist, explains chillingly that such murders are the only way to bring about real political change.

As if all that weren’t enough, Jones is now refusing to drop out of the attorney general’s race, and is playing the victim. This is leftist politics, 2025.

National Review revealed the texts Friday, and they’re a blood-curdling look inside the garbage-filled soul of a twenty-first century leftist. Writing to Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner, Jones wrote about Republican State House leaders: “If those guys die before me/I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves/Send them out awash in something.” To that, Coyner offered a gentle remonstrance, consisting simply of her hate-filled colleague’s name: “Jay Jones.”

Jones was not chastened, and started to get carried away with his fantasy, lumping in the mild-mannered Virginia politician he despised with history’s most notorious mass murderers (capitalization as in the original): “Three people, two bullets/Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot/Gilbert gets two bullets to the head/Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.”

To that, Coyner replied: “Jay/Please stop,” and he laughed off his murderous imaginings: “Lol/Ok, ok.” But then Coyner responded with a text that suggested that Jones had said this sort of thing to her before: “It really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death on them.”

And apparently Jones did indeed indulge his fantasies on other occasions. In a phone conversation with Coyner, “he suggested he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views, prompting Coyner to hang up the phone in disgust.” When he then insisted that he was “simply asking questions,” Coyner admonished him in a text: “You were talking about hopping [sic] jennifer [sic] Gilbert’s children would die.”

Jones was unapologetic, and matter-of-factly revealed the bloodlust at the heart of leftism: “Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.” He elaborated: “I mean do I think Todd and Jennifer are evil? And that they’re breeding little fascists? Yes.”

All this is more than enough not only to warrant Jones’ withdrawal from the race, but his banishment from public life altogether. The Virginia Democrat Party ought to be denouncing him and removing its endorsement of his candidacy. Yet none of that is happening. Instead, Jones is taking up the most coveted of all statuses for leftists: that of a persecuted victim of “right-wing extremists.”

On Friday evening, Jones said: “Like all people, I've sent text messages that I regret and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics." He issued a statement, saying: “I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry. Virginians deserve honest leaders who admit when they are wrong and own up to their mistakes. This was a grave mistake and I will work every day to prove to the people of Virginia that I will fight for them as Attorney General.”

All that was about as good a face as he could put on his murderous dreams without dropping out of the race, but Jones couldn’t resist blaming the evil patriots who dared to bring those dreams to light: "Let's be clear about what is happening in the Attorney General race right now: Jason Miyares is dropping smears through Trump-controlled media organizations to assault my character and rescue his desperate campaign."

Smears? Really? Smears are false accusations. If anyone assaulted Jay Jones’ character, it’s Jay Jones himself. The fact that he has not yet quit the attorney general’s race and retired forever from public life is a telling indication of the left’s true sentiments. He knows that among those who support him, many share the same ugly fantasies about murdering patriots. To them, his words to Carrie Coyner are no big deal. And that’s the worst, most chilling aspect of this entire ugly episode.

The left loves violence, and wants its opponents dead or too afraid to resist their agenda.