Okay, Now Leftists Are Posting Hit Lists of the People They Want to Murder Next

The left is evil. The left is a gang of terrorists. If you have any lingering doubt about that, consider this: first they were celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk, but now leftists are making those celebrations look practically innocent. Hit lists have begun to appear on social media, as bloodthirsty leftists indulge their fantasies about which of their designated enemies they would like to see murdered next. And yes, there is no doubt whatsoever that the people who are openly displaying their bloodlust in this way think all the while that they occupy the moral high ground.

Advertisement

The Center Square reported Friday that “in the wake of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, thousands of social media posts appear to list politically conservative targets for assassination by the political left.” Some of the principal names that keep recurring on the left’s death wish lists are some of the most prominent critics of the transgender madness: Joe Rogan, JK Rowling, Ben Shapiro, and Matt Walsh, as well as President Donald Trump, Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik, Elon Musk, and Andy Ngo.

URGENT. FYI.



After Charlie Kirk, on the sky app there are people asking for the next person to be targeted. These include JK Rowling, Matt Walsh, Trump, Ben Shapiro, Libs of TikTok, Elon Musk, and Andy Ngo.



I took as many screenshots as I could. pic.twitter.com/CnZmmJAjvh — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) September 11, 2025





JK Rowling pointed out what this bloodlust revealed about the left: “If you believe free speech is for you but not your political opponents, you're illiberal. If no contrary evidence could change your beliefs, you're a fundamentalist. If you believe the state should punish those with contrary views, you're a totalitarian. If you believe political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you're a terrorist.”

Advertisement

Indeed. And that is exactly what the left is today. “Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out,” quipped the late, great David Horowitz, and by now, it’s abundantly clear that they’re out. Totalitarians don’t care to debate their opponents, and in particular on the transgender issue, leftists likely know that they would lose, and lose resoundingly, any such debate. And so they want those whom they fear and hate to be silenced, and silenced for good. In a group that hates God and His creation and wants to reshape it to their own liking, moral considerations simply don’t enter into the equation.

If, however, the leftists who posted these hit lists thought they would terrorize their targets into silence, they were in for a disappointment. Like Rowling, Shapiro was defiant, saying: “We will never stop debating and discussing. We will never stop standing up for what America is and what she should be. And we will never let Charlie’s voice die.”

Walsh likewise said: “A lot of concerned people are sending me these screenshots (and dozens more). I appreciate their concern. But I’m not surprised and I won’t be going into hiding. We have to be louder and bolder now than ever. Or else the demons who killed Charlie win. And they cannot win.”

Advertisement

Indeed, they cannot and must not, but they are counting on patriots to have a collective failure of courage, and to give up their resistance and submit to their evil agenda rather than put their lives on the line. In fact, in the struggle for human freedom, it was ever thus. That’s why Tom Paine wrote back in 1776 that “these are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

That is also why the signers of the Declaration of Independence concluded that document with this: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Even then, like today, terror was the only tool that the forces of darkness had. In order for good to triumph over evil, men had to be willing to stand up to that terror and face it down.

Related: Why Charlie Kirk?

And that is exactly what they did, because they knew that if they did not do so, the flame of liberty would be extinguished, and men would be condemned to slavery to tyranny, possibly for generations, until another generation arose that was willing to pledge their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to preserve their freedom.

Advertisement

That was what at stake then, and that is what is at stake now. If we cower in fear, we will end up being enslaved and face death anyway. If we stand up against evil, we will prevail against it. As was said long ago: “He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for my sake will find it.” (Matthew 10:39)

The struggle is not left versus right, it's good versus evil. At PJ Media, we state things clearly, and give you the real story behind the headlines. Become a PJ Media VIP and use code FIGHT for 60% off.