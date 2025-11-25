'American Pie' Star Warns to 'Watch Your Drinks' After Horrific Incident at Hotel Bar

Actress Tara Reid, best known for her role in the late-'90s teen comedy American Pie, is warning everyone to keep an eye on their drinks, especially while throwing back a few at hotel bars, after claiming someone drugged her and first responders rushed her to a Chicago hospital on a stretcher.

TMZ obtained video footage of the incident. It shows Reid, who visited the Windy City for a Comic Con appearance, looking disoriented as several concerned individuals helped her into a wheelchair. She immediately began slurring her words and appeared visibly confused, clinging to a hotel guest before sitting down.

Another clip shows The Big Lebowski star as first responders carried her out of the hotel on a stretcher while onlookers wished her well. A source told Fox News that Reid went to the hotel bar for a drink and a smoke. She stepped outside for a cigarette, and when she returned, she noticed a napkin on top of her glass of wine. She thought that was strange and didn’t remember placing it there.

Reid reportedly took two sips from the glass and doesn’t remember anything else until she woke up in the hospital, the source added. Her agent retrieved her from the hospital, and they flew back to Los Angeles. “She is very worried about people leaving their drinks unsupervised and she is traumatized by the incident,” according to the source.

A representative for the actress said she is in the process of filing a report with local law enforcement.

“Tara Reid is in the process of filing a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with,” the representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”

Police say that, as of now, no police report has been filed. I’m not one to cast doubt on someone’s story, especially one of this nature. However, there’s a possibility that maybe—just maybe—she already had something in her system that mixed poorly with alcohol. I’m not saying she’s lying. She could be embarrassed and trying to save face.

Then again, people spike drinks all the time. It’s nothing new, and it often leads to rape. If someone tampered with Reid’s drink, she’s blessed she was still in public when it happened and that whatever was in it didn’t cause an overdose.

Back in 2023, Reid spoke with the media about enduring a great deal of bullying throughout her time in the industry.

“I feel like I’ve been bullied a lot, you know, in my life,” Reid said while competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me.”

“I’m 47 years old now. I’m a woman and I want them to see that I am strong, and I do have a heart and I do care. And I hope that comes across,” she continued. She revealed that the negative attention she received during her career pushed her to take a break from acting.

“I needed a break,” she concluded. “You know, I think everyone needs a break from something when it becomes too much.”

