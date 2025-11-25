Republicans Couldn't be Less Scared of Potential Senate Bid From Radical Dem Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is considering a bid for the Senate in 2026, and, contrary to what many might think, Republicans aren’t scared at all. In fact, many welcome the idea. That seems reasonable, given how wacky Crockett is and considering Texas is a deep-red state. Someone as far-left as Crockett doesn’t have much of a chance—at least not on paper—of winning a Senate race in the Lone Star State, which could ultimately benefit the GOP.

Crockett, who currently represents a very deep-blue district, spoke with CNN host Jake Tapper on State of the Union, saying she will “make a final decision by Thanksgiving on whether or not we’re gonna ultimately move forward” with a Senate campaign. Personally, I’d be thrilled to watch her debate a diehard conservative next year, knowing her policies would get ripped to shreds. It would make for a thrilling night of television, with clips guaranteed to go viral the next morning.

“To be perfectly honest, the only reason I’m continuing to consider whether or not I do this is because my polling says I can win. That is the bottom line. But at the end of the day, a poll is a poll,” she told Tapper. “You need to actually be able to execute on that. So whether it’s Cornyn or whether it’s Paxton, we feel confident that we can get this done. The thing is, we would obviously prefer to have Paxton.”

The Republican primary for the Senate seat is also heating up, with incumbent Sen. John Cornyn—long viewed as a watered-down GOP establishment figure—facing challenges from Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. Crockett weighed in on the primary too, calling it a “civil war.”

No, that term applies to what’s tearing our nation apart now. It may not be a “civil war” fought with physical weapons, but it’s absolutely an ideological one. Much of the division splitting the country stems from the race-baiting rhetoric Crockett and other extreme liberals have pushed for nearly a decade. Electing Crockett to the Senate would pour gasoline on an already raging inferno.

“Texas is the heart of President Trump’s Senate Majority, and John Cornyn is ready to take on whichever crazy radical Democrats send his way,” Joanna Rodriguez, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement. The organization is backing Cornyn.

Nick Maddux, spokesman for Attorney General Paxton, said that “Jasmine Crockett would make a great addition to the Democratic primary.” If Crockett jumps in, she would face former Rep. Colin Allred—who got spanked by Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024—and current state Rep. James Talarico.

Cook Political Report has already ranked the Senate race as “likely Republican,” which doesn’t help Crockett’s odds. The party primaries will take place on March 3, 2026. If no candidate secures 50% of the vote, the top two in each party will advance to a May 6 runoff.

Crockett remains notorious for her viral 2024 committee clash with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene snapped. Crockett fired back by calling her a “bleach blonde, bad-built butch body.” It’s safe to say the two aren’t fans of each other.

When Greene announced last week that she would resign her seat in January, Crockett responded by saying she was shocked, writing on X, “But the threats that come with being on the opposite side of Trump ARE REAL.”

“My final word on this is that my office reached out to MTG’s to work on some member safety legislation. I’m serious about working collaboratively on this effort if there is an interest. We can get it drafted before January,” the Democrat added.

