ICE Arrests College Professor Who’s an Illegal Alien With History of Sex Crimes

Tim O'Brien | 5:21 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A criminal illegal immigrant sex offender who worked as a college professor in the U.S. is in custody thanks to the continued efforts on the part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to track down and remove criminal threats from America. ICE said in a statement that on Nov. 12 it arrested Sri Lankan national Sumith Gunasekera in Detroit, Michigan. Gunasekera reportedly worked as a professor of data science and analytics at Ferris State University, a public school in Big Rapids, Michigan.  

Advertisement

A scan of his online footprint reveals on social media site LinkedIn that he had been employed by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) as a professor of data and analytics. While at UTC he earned the prestigious designation of “Google Scholar.” If you check out those sites and see photos of Gunasekera, you’ll notice that the pictures he selected are not the norm for a nerdy college professor who spends all his time with numbers, data, and algorithms. 

According to ICE, Gunasekera has a criminal history that includes “sexual interference with a minor, gross lewdness, uttering death threats, invitation to sexual touching, and disorderly conduct.” He remains in ICE custody pending further immigration proceedings. 

Gunasekera’s rap sheet includes a conviction on Jan. 16, 2004, when the Las Vegas Justice Court convicted him of disorderly conduct and sentenced him to fines. On Sept. 25, 2003, the Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas arrested Gunasekera for open and gross lewdness. On Nov. 12, 1998, a criminal court in Brampton, Ontario, convicted Gunasekera for “utter threat to cause death or bodily harm and sexual interference” and sentenced him to 1 month behind bars and one year’s probation. 

Advertisement

Less than three months earlier, on Aug. 28, 1998, the Peel Regional Police in Brampton, Ontario arrested Gunasekera for uttering death threats. They arrested him again just three days later for “invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.” ICE said that Gunasekera admitted to officers that this charge was related to a minor. 

“It's sickening that a sex offender was working as a professor on an American college campus and was given access to vulnerable students to potentially victimize them,” said Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin. 

ICE said Gunasekera entered the U.S. in February 1998. He then left for Canada and returned later that year on a student visa. The federal government only learned that Gunasekera was convicted of crimes in Canada when he applied for a change of status with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in 2012. 

Here’s video of him from seven years ago on YouTube giving a lecture at UTC. 

For the past 27 years, an illegal immigrant with a checkered past was able to game the system between Canada and the U.S., and this appears to be the first attempt to seek actual justice and perhaps deportation. 

Advertisement

  

No matter what day it is, you can count on the left to try to gaslight you and everyone else into thinking what’s real isn’t, and what isn’t real is. PJ Media’s VIP membership gives you the best way to see through all of it, and we will give you some great arguments if you find yourself in a friendly debate with your leftist brother-in-law. Join the fight! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.  

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

Crazy Tennessee Dem Has Meltdown, Runs for Congress, Won't Win, Will Blame Patriarchy Stephen Green
Newsom's War on Suburbia Enters the Tactical-Nuke Phase Stephen Green
Maduro and Petro to Rubio: 'Come at Me, Bro… Right After You Unfreeze Our Bank Accounts' Sarah Anderson
This Man’s Name Is Adolf Hitler, and He’s Running for Re-Election Robert Spencer
Tucker Carlson Is a Lying, Hypocritical Nazi Sympathizer Scott Pinsker
The Defeat that Still Haunts Islam Raymond Ibrahim

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances
What Is an American? The Meaning of Our National Identity Is Under Attack
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement