The Real Reason the Left Hates Thanksgiving

Another Thanksgiving is upon us and, with it, another round of performative art from the left in the form of howls and shrieks about “stolen land” and “celebrating genocide.” Being conservatives, most of us simply don’t have the time to repeatedly engage in unproductive debate with these leftists, seeing as we have jobs to perform, kids to raise, spouses to love, and homes to maintain, the responsibilities of which consume hours too precious to waste trying to reason with a brick wall with no ears and a loud mouth. However, since being graciously hired by PJ Media, I’ve amassed a loyal following of readers whose numbers are approaching double digits, and hence I feel driven by ego and greed to keep that rolling snowball amassing weight.

So for the umpteenth time to the cheap seats on the left: Conquered land is not stolen land. And even if it were, there isn’t an inch of inhabited land on this planet that wasn’t “stolen” from someone else at one time or another. If you oppose Europeans wresting land from Indians, surely you also oppose Indians wresting land from other Indians, as they did for centuries before Columbus landed? Or does that inconvenient unpleasantry not warrant a land acknowledgement statement from the university DEI hire?

Yes, we did fight wars against the Indians and we did drive them from the land. But war waged for territory and resources is not the same thing as genocide. Voluntary assimilation, which is what most Indians chose to do, is also not genocide. And as I’ve said before, if you oppose wars of conquest, and if you support returning every “indigenous” population to their questionable “original” homeland, then this standard needs to apply across the board.

You’ve undoubtedly noticed that those screaming the loudest on Thanksgiving about “stolen land” conveniently ignore the fact that, at the time of the first Thanksgiving in 1620, land was being wholesale stolen from Europeans in a pattern that had begun almost 1000 years prior by a schizophrenic warlord in western Arabia, and was later compounded by bloodthirsty megalomaniacs on horseback from central Asia. If Europeans are expected to “go back to where they came from,” then it would only be morally just if those who have invaded Europe, North Africa, and the Holy Land also “go back to where they came from.”

But that’s not what the left wants, is it? Because if everyone on the planet “went back to where they came from,” do you know what would happen? Europe, Japan, the Asian Tigers, and a Muslim-free Mediterranean (as well as a Muslim-free Persia, India, and Byzantium) would positively flourish. The rest of the world would sink even deeper into peripheral irrelevancy. And that would only further illustrate the resounding triumph of free market capitalism, cultivated and upheld by the Judeo-Christian ethic, in contrast to the dead end secular hedonism of the 20th Century’s bloodiest ideologies and the tribalist ignorance of societies who, before they were “colonized” by the West, had literally not yet discovered the wheel.

Attempts to denigrate Thanksgiving by rewriting or ignoring its history are simply a larger part of the left’s attempt to destroy our shared culture. The left depends on segregation and permanent grievance to divide and conquer. But this is just political strategy. What’s underneath the politics? What is really driving leftists to embrace such nihilistic, cultish, and logically indefensible views? If you truly espouse tolerance and diversity, why not celebrate the most significant holiday in our lexicon that is based on the historical day when two diametrically opposed cultures and peoples put their differences aside and feasted together in a spirit of friendship and brotherhood?

Because the politics are a smokescreen. Underneath the yard sign philosophies of love and tolerance lie the ugly, twisted faces of bitterness, envy, resentment, and spite. You know the incel who gets rejected by a woman, and then he hates all women and blames them for all his problems? This is the left across a broad sociopolitical platform. The left is that spurned virgin, unappreciated for his supposed talents and abilities, lashing out at the both the women he feels belong to him by proprietary right, as well as the men who have proven themselves the more dominant wolves in the pack.

It's the oldest story in human history. It’s Cain killing Abel. Because if Cain can’t have the adoration, then nobody can.

Resentful, bitter people will never be thankful for anything. And they’re downright offended that we celebrate this holiday, the entire purpose of which is to humbly express gratitude for what we have been given. It flies in the face of their entire worldview. It has nothing to do with Indians and land. It has everything to do with the fact that most leftists are, unequivocally, hands down, the most utterly and pathetically miserable people ever stillborn into unwanted being in the history of lavish, overindulgent civilizations. And misery loves company, especially when that company feels the pressure of civility to not “get into it” at the Thanksgiving table.

But being naturally more tolerant and less confrontational than your leftist relative doesn’t oblige you to sit there and swallow their woke drivel in the name of “keeping the peace.” If little Braeden and little Madison home from college try to slip in some passive aggressive swipe about Thanksgiving, call them out on it. Stand your ground. Enforce your boundaries. Present the historical facts as they are. Don’t let them pivot. Don’t let them deflect. Keep bringing the conversation back to their original snide “gotcha” remark. But do it while staying cool, calm, and collected. Let little Braeden and Madison be the ones who get in a tizzy about it. Let them be the ones who make the scene.

You literally have to treat them like a child throwing a tantrum which, at the end of the day, is exactly who they are. It might ruin an otherwise good Thanksgiving, but it will prevent future occurrences if the child understands that the adults in the room will not tolerate their feral behavior.

And who knows? Maybe by this time next year, they will have had a run-in with some actual adversity that knocks them off their perch. Maybe they will feel that strange, new, hitherto unrecognizable feeling deep in their bosoms. Maybe they’ll be ready to express some sincere thanksgiving.

