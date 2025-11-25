The Defeat that Still Haunts Islam

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:56 AM on November 25, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Today, Nov. 25, is the release date of my new book, The Two Swords of Christ: Five Centuries of War between Islam and the Warrior Monks of Christendom. Rather ironically, it's also the date of arguably the most epic battle covered in that book, the battle of Montgisard, 1177, which I discuss in the following video.

Related: Crusade Vs. Jihad: The Truth About Holy War


