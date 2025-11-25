Bill Maher Obliterates Leftist Media: 'I Don't Give Quarter to Leftists Who Constantly Downgrade America'

HBO host Bill Maher is one of the few Democrats in the media today who has actually earned quite a bit of respect from conservatives — this writer included — because he approaches a lot of the issues currently dividing Americans from a common-sense perspective. If only other talking heads from networks like CNN and MSNBC used the same level of intelligence as Maher, perhaps their networks wouldn’t be sinking like it's April 14, 1912.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of Maher’s popular podcast Club Random, the stand-up comedian sat down with President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and they chatted about a variety of subjects, including the political and societal interference China pushes in the U.S.

The most notable segment of the podcast came when Maher took an opportunity to put liberals on blast for helping that interference, saying, “I don’t give any quarter to the leftists who just constantly downgrade America.” Neither do I, Bill. Neither do I.

“It’s another reason why they hate me. I mean, this is what I said to him – your father-in-law in the text. It’s like, you know, if I’m so captured by the lunatic left, why do they hate me, too?” Maher said. He then noted that his take on many issues has created a fanbase for his program that sits “in the middle” and has “had enough of people in their bubble,” which he says includes those in “old” news media.

“You know, I find it very frustrating that I cannot get the full story anywhere in the old media. It’s very – I mean, I love the new Free Press,” Maher explained. “My girl Bari Weiss who started that and now she runs CBS. You know, you’re seeing a change there that’s more fair.”

Advertisement

The host then discussed his feelings about NPR and PBS possibly going the way of the dinosaur, saying he’s not concerned at all about such outlets going extinct. “I mean, I’ve been very tough on the media and the biases and I cry no tears we’re losing NPR and PBS.” He also said he doesn’t see a valid reason for the Kennedy Center to continue to exist either.

Once upon a time, in a galaxy that seems like a completely different universe these days, journalism existed to inform the public and hold elected officials accountable to their constituents. Reporters aimed to provide unbiased reporting that presented the facts and allowed consumers of news products to make up their own minds about the issues.

That’s what it meant to be well informed. Nobody stood above the scrutiny of the press, regardless of political affiliation. Journalists called out corruption and revealed it to the masses, no matter what the fallout might be for a politician. Those days, sadly, have vanished. Today, major news outlets push propaganda. CNN and MSNBC take their marching orders from Democrats, not only in government, but also from the radical activists who own and run their networks.

Advertisement

Writers sprinkle facts among huge chunks of commentary and narrative shaping, spoon-feeding a specific perspective to viewers and readers. If an outlet openly states that as its goal, that’s fine. Be honest about your bias. Most conservative-leaning media companies make it fairly clear they take that approach toward daily events.

Major mainstream media networks, on the other hand, pretend they are fair, balanced, and only presenting the true, unvarnished facts, when in reality they spin everything. And that’s why the journalism of old is taking its last breath while podcasters and influencers take over.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about left-wing bias in the mainstream media as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.