Scott Jennings Has a Few Choice Words For 'Never-Trump' Republicans

Republican strategist and CNN contributor Scott Jennings is known for his loyal support of President Donald Trump, but if anyone still doubted where he stands, he cleared it up during an appearance on After Party with Emily Jashinsky. During the interview, Jennings tore into so-called “Never Trumpers” for abandoning the conservative values they claim to live by.

Advertisement

During the 2024 presidential election, a number of people who call themselves conservative Republicans—but, for whatever reason, hate Trump—chose to vote for former Vice President Kamala Harris instead. You can dislike Trump’s bravado, his speaking style, or even aspects of his policies as a conservative, but thinking that justifies voting for a radical leftist who is incompetent and openly hostile to everything you stand for is beyond foolish.

Jennings slammed the Never Trump arguments for Harris as an effort to push conservatism leftward instead of preserving the values and principles our nation was founded on.

“During the 2024 campaign, I kept hearing these Republicans say things like, ‘In order to save conservatism, we have to vote for Kamala Harris.’ And as someone who had to sit out there and debate these issues every night, I could never figure out why they were saying that, what they meant by that,” Jennings said during the podcast. “Then I started thinking about the underlying arguments they were making, the other statements they were making, and I realized they weren’t trying to save conservatism. They were trying to liberalize it.”

“A lot of these people no longer vote for any Republican. A lot of these people are no longer pro-life. A lot of these people no longer really believe in any of the conservative stuff we supposedly fought for over the last 25 years,” he added. “They let their personality conflicts or problems with Donald Trump completely change what they claim to be fighting for. Heck, look around.”

Advertisement

They’re either trying to liberalize conservatism or protect their own grift. Many are media pundits who want to appeal to a broad base of viewers or readers and keep a job somewhere. Holding to conservative values in today’s political climate won’t make you popular with a mainstream audience, so talking heads who are in it for money and notoriety find it easier to sell out their convictions than stand for what’s right and true.

Jennings specifically called out Nicolle Wallace, a former official in the George W. Bush administration who now works as an anchor on MS NOW. Wallace referred to herself as a “self-loathing former Republican” during a 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“We relied on her for communications advice in the Bush White House. Now, this is somebody who built her career supposedly communicating with the American people about George W. Bush’s conservative agenda,” Jennings said. “And now she is one of the most deranged looney tunes in American media… Did you ever believe any of it? … Bush was a conservative guy.”

Jennings didn’t stop there. He also blasted MS NOW analyst and Bulwark Podcast host Tim Miller. In a Substack piece written in 2020, Miller announced he was ditching the GOP after years as a party operative and serving on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Tim Miller, this other looney tunes. He was supposedly a Republican operative. Now he is one of the most liberal people in our political affairs ecosystem,” Jennings continued. “Did you ever believe any of it? And what is it about Donald Trump that made you change every single thing you supposedly ever believed in? I don’t understand how one person could break so many supposedly smart and experienced people.”

Advertisement

“And to this day, I still do not understand people who claim to be Republicans, running around having voted for Democrats in each of the last three elections, having advocated for Democrats to win the Senate, having advocated for Democrats to win the House, having advocated for pro-abortion policies, having advocated for every liberal social crusade, and then look me in the eye and say, ‘You’re hurting conservatism by supporting Donald Trump.’ F all the way off,” he continued.

Jennings’ verbal beatdown of Miller made host Emily Jashinsky laugh, which prompted the CNN contributor to close with, “I don’t know if I’ve ever been around anybody who was less good at their job but more condescending. His talent-to-condescension ratio is so far off it’s ridiculous.”

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about left-wing bias in the mainstream media as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.