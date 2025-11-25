There Haven't Been Any Illegal Orders. So, What's the Point?

Good Morning! Glad you are here. Today is Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. A mere 30 days until Christmas.

Today in history:

1973: The Greek Army ousted President George Papadopoulos.

Advertisement

1952: Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap opened at London’s West End.

1950: “Storm of the century” hits the eastern United States. About 150 people were thought to have been killed as a result of it.

1936: Nazi Germany and Japan sign the Anti-Comintern Pact.

Birthdays: Augusto Pinochet, Joe DiMaggio, Karl Benz, and Andrew Carnegie.

I wrote the other day a piece titled “Why Are Democrats Suddenly Trying to Get the Military to Defy Trump?” in which I quoted CNN as saying, "A half-dozen congressional Democrats cut a video this week urging members of the military not to obey unlawful orders that Trump might issue."

Thing is, there haven't been any illegal orders.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

There is a major difference between being critical of White House Policy and openly calling for troops to disobey orders. The argument is being made that they’re urging resistance to illegal orders, and yet even now, neither these same six people nor their supporters can name one illegal ordered by the commander in chief, President Trump. Obviously, this is not working the way the “Sedition Six” planned. But, as usual, they’re simply doubling down on this bad move in response to the thing blowing up on them. As the saying goes, they have fornicated about, and thus shall they discover.

Advertisement

As I wrote just days ago:

The timing of this thing is important. This vid, whatever else it is, is also a weapon of mass distraction, which was only released when the Democrats recognized they weren’t going to get the mileage out of trying to link Trump to Epstein anymore. When so many Democrats started for the door following Trump signing off on the release of those files, they shifted to this new chant, faster than a trucker can change gears. Clearly this new plan was required to sway the public. It plays directly into this nonsense that Trump is a king, a tyrant, or whatever. Let's also recall that, as I've said so often, the only government program the Democrats don't like is the military. And guess what? The military knows this very well, so it's logical to assume that the effect this will cause in the minds of the brave folks in uniform will be minimal. The Democrats know this. The actual target here is not the military, but rather, the voting public.

This action by the Democrats has always been a cynical and calculated move against “Orange Man Bad” and was a response Democrats thought themselves forced into when the Epstein files nonsense blew up on them. The speed of the change of tactic, once the files were released and ended up showing exactly none of what the Democrats have been screaming about for years, is indicative.

As I go to press, I see a story from Warren Squire over on our sister site, Twitchy. Warren points out that, while Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) goes out of his way to make the ridiculous claim that the Democrats have the backs of the military. Just a few hours earlier, Sen. Ruben Gallego (also D-Ariz.) ahd threatened those same members of the military with retaliation over any investigation into Kelly. Apparently, after they started getting pushback on their video, the Democrats started making stuff up as they went along.

Advertisement

Its amusing that the Dems are now trying to label themselves as the victims, even as they threaten retribution against Trump and his supporters, whom they accuse of retribution. And they're fundraising off of this. The media hasn't mentioned this, but I'm seeing reports that Kelly has sent out at least three mass mailers, demanding donations over the mess he and his fellows made.

I note with amusement that, while Kelly claims to have the military's back, he and Gallego, along with the rest of the Senate Democrats, voted against paying the military during the Schumer Shutdown. Apparently, it was OK to ask the Military to suffer for the sake of free healthcare for illegals, but now they claim to have the military's back? With friends like that, who needs enemas?

Oh, and speaking of enemas, need I point out that Alex Soros calls Kelly a hero for his disgraceful action? If you needed an argument-ending clue, I can't think of a better one.

There is no getting around the fact that the Democrats are using servicemembers as pawns. The Democrats in turn are being driven by their own far left, including the Soros organization.

Recommended: It's Time for Derek Chauvin's Conviction to Be Overturned

And while I have you, let me mention that that Kelly literally owns a spy balloon company with apparent ties to China. Perhaps you recall a couple of those things floating across America? That wasn't Kelly's only dealing with China, of course. You may also recall him claiming he disagreed with then-President Joe Biden's decision not to increase oil and gas production but then voting to kill off drilling — not once, but twice.

Advertisement

Finally, let's talk about Biden and Kelly working with an Intel firm to smear a Harvey Weinstein accuser. Perhaps it is time to explain to Sen Kelly et. al. that Congress isn't above the law, either.

Let me know your thoughts on this. I will be watching the comment area. Take care, and I'll see you tomorrow, right here.

Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and major events. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.