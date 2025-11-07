The Morning Briefing: Gosh, Whatever Will We Do Without Nancy Pelosi?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kebeptryck knew that his cardamom-jalapeño dessert balls were going to be a hit at the Mid-Autumn Sally Struthers Admiration Convocation.

There has been more than enough downer stuff this week, so let's have some fun with this as we wrap it up.

Young kids today may not know this, but members of Congress are allowed to leave office via retirement. They don't teach American Government in schools anymore and the kids just see everyone on Capitol Hill becoming fossilized. The Founding Fathers didn't include age limits for Congress in the Constitution because people didn't use to live this long.

Oh, also because people didn't want to be politicians all their lives.

Nancy Pelosi — who was first elected to Congress when MTV was fresh and Ronald Reagan was president — will be leaving office of her own volition when her term ends in 2027. Here is part of her statement from the post that Chris wrote about her retirement announcement:

“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said. “As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history, we have made progress, we have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

It sets my teeth on edge when politicians refer to themselves as public servants or speak of giving "service." It's a decades-long peeve of mine. Because it's garbage. This is from yesterday:

Members of Congress don't "serve" anyone. They're exceedingly well paid to represent their constituents, which very few do now. Most are just there to use their positions for personal financial gain. Especially Granny Boxwine here. https://t.co/aGzxqbMqN5 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) November 6, 2025

Despite the derision I heap upon her, I always give Pelosi the credit she deserves. In her two stints as Speaker of the House of Representatives, she was one of the most powerful people to ever hold the position. She got people to give up their careers to get Obamacare passed. After the shellacking that the Democrats took in the 2010 midterms, a lesser politician would have been kept away from party leadership forever. She clung to power so firmly that she was once again Speaker Pelosi eight years later.

She's been mostly incoherent since then, a word-slurring demagogue who personifies the Democrats' detachment from regular Americans. Who can forget Pelosi showing off her $25,000 ice cream freezer while doing an interview with James Corden during Covid? That's a real common touch there.

The woman who has wielded so much power for so long represents a radical left congressional district that has one of the highest median household incomes in the United States. If you dropped off Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the United States, she'd think that she had been abducted by aliens and sent to a foreign planet. This country can't be rid of her quickly enough.

If we're lucky, maybe someone can convince her to not wait until the end of her term to wrap things up. That ice cream isn't going to eat itself.

Everything Isn't Awful

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Louise Jopling is totally judging us.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Let's head into the weekend with some chick rock faves of mine that are in the regular rotation here.

Weekend Bonuses

