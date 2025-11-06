He Put an Elderly Pro-Lifer in the Hospital and Got No Prison Time. Will Trump’s DOJ Intervene?

We know why two elderly men stood outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic on North Howard Street in Baltimore on May 26, 2023. They were trained “sidewalk counselors” exercising their First Amendment rights peacefully. Mark Crosby, then 73, and Richard Schaefer, then 80, were there to provide support to any young mother entering the clinic, should she have questions.

Advertisement

We don’t know exactly why 28-year-old Patrick Brice was there. It doesn’t seem that he was an employee at the clinic, and it doesn’t appear that he was there with a friend or family member trying to access it. For all intents, it appears he showed up on that day to confront the elderly men and other pro-life protestors on the scene.

That’s where things went off the rails. Brice attacked and beat Crosby and Schaefer, putting Crosby in the hospital with serious and permanent injuries. First, he took Schaefer to the ground, and then Crosby tried to intercede, and he paid for it. Brice kicked and punched Crosby to the point where the EMTs had to transport Crosby to a hospital, where he spent three days in a “shock trauma unit” to treat major blows to his skull and eye socket, along with both knees and some fingers. Crosby was diagnosed with a concussion, and he now has photophobia, a severe sensitivity to light, as a result of the attack.

A security camera captured all of it.

'Man Found Guilty of Beating Pro-Lifers Outside Baltimore Abortion Clinic' "Patrick Brice, 28, was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for attacking Richard Schaefer and Mark Crosby, who were ages 84 and 73." https://t.co/DheseUEFHs — WhatHappened.com (@JohnBla27209136) February 8, 2025

Earlier this year, in February, Brice was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The jury did not come to a verdict on the higher charge of first-degree assault. As a result, the defendant elected a bench trial, where instead of a jury, the judge makes the decisions.

Advertisement

In that June bench trial, Judge Yvette Bryant decided to acquit Brice of the first-degree assault charges. She based her ruling on the premise that it was elderly Crosby who “provoked” Brice by trying to intervene and stop Brice from attacking 80-year-old Schaefer.

The judge left the two misdemeanor counts standing, while sentencing Brice to a year of home detention and three years’ probation. Prosecutors wanted Brice to get 10 years in prison, but you read this right. Brice got no prison time because an elderly man tried to stop him from attacking another elderly man.

Bryant, who is 63, took her place on the Circuit Court for Baltimore City (Maryland’s 8th Judicial Circuit) in July 2006. Judges are appointed and must retain their seats through elections for 15-year terms. Maryland Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr., a Republican, appointed her. Her current term ends in 2039.

The Daily Wire interviewed Crosby, who said, “Baltimore City is criminal-friendly. It’s not victim-friendly at all, especially if you’re a senior… Judges do not like pro-lifers. They don’t like us saving babies. I don’t know why.”

Recommended: Let’s Check in With How Mamdani’s Base Is Handling His Big Win

Crosby’s attorney, Terrell Roberts, has now sent a letter to Harmeet Dhillon in her capacity as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights under the Trump administration.

He wants the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to consider federal prosecution of Brice under civil rights or religion-bias law. He says the attack on Schaefer and Crosby was triggered by their religious beliefs. That would make this a federal hate/bias crime.

Advertisement

“The attack is shocking for its violence and brutality and was captured on surveillance video,” Roberts reportedly said in his letter to Dillon. “He was [at Planned Parenthood] with another counselor, Dick Schaefer, age 84. They hand out rosaries and religious literature to women and offer religiously based counseling with the goal of preserving the life of the unborn.”

The Trump administration needs as many big and small wins as possible right now, and this is one place it can find one. Let's hope the DOJ finds a way to deliver justice in this case.

The Schumer Shutdown drags on. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown over healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.