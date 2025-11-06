Let’s Check in With How Mamdani’s Base Is Handling His Big Win

Unless you took a sabbatical from all media and all other people yesterday, you likely know that Zohran Momdani won his election on Tuesday night to become mayor of New York City. The legacy media is telling us this is historic in a good way. The silver lining for those of us on the right is that there will be plenty of meme material coming out of New York for the next four years, as our Stephen Green reports.

The left is big on intersectionality, and Mamdani checked a few boxes. He’s a Millennial. He wasn’t born in America. He’s Muslim. He’s Ugandan. He’s privileged, not having worked a real job yet. For most people, that first job was staffing the drive-through window at McDonald’s or cutting lawns. For Mamdani, that first job is running one of the world’s largest cities.

I kid. I’m a kidder. Actually, his impressive work history includes almost five whole years as an elected New York State Assembly member, where he did nothing. Before that, he was a “foreclosure-prevention housing counselor” for a nonprofit in Queens. He was on the campaign staff for a candidate for New York State Senate and for another candidate for New York City Council. Oh, yeah, and he started his career as a rapper named “Young Cardamom.”

With a resume like that, Mamdani’s competence surely won’t be questioned, and the media will see to it that you don’t. One thing that seems obvious is that he has a nice smile, and that seems to have won the day with a sea of first-generation New York immigrants and young, liberal women who carried him into office. I’m anxiously anticipating how effective that smile will be when, once he’s in office, he has to explain millions in budget shortfalls.

So let’s check in and see how his base is celebrating this historic victory.

Muslims claim New York for Islam



“We're done hiding. We're done. —This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of Islam, and we will not stop until it enters every home.



— I wanna hear it in every single district. It should tremble.… pic.twitter.com/GVLb7U8Ndv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 5, 2025

This whole story unfolds like a Hallmark movie. It’s very touching. If I didn’t just make a move recently, I’d seriously explore moving to New York City, just like this young lady.

Liberals are now FLOCKING to NYC following Mamdani’s victory, so they can receive free things..



This should go well. pic.twitter.com/2TUrXrnW4g — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 6, 2025

Thanks to Mamdani, some in New York have rediscovered their First Amendment rights.

Muslims in New York tear down American flags amid applause from Muslim crowd. Dark times for New York. pic.twitter.com/hNnMn1VP7Y — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 6, 2025

We’ve been told this sort of thing is just freedom of speech, right?

This is what we woke up to THE MORNING AFTER @ZohranKMamdani was elected. Swastikas all over Magen David Yeshiva in Gravesend — the biggest Jewish school in NYC.



The antisemites are emboldened. This is not a game.



Stay Vigilant. pic.twitter.com/yNWK84K5xb — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) November 5, 2025

One thing is clear: New York City is already taking on a new attitude.

Islamic imam explains how they plan to take over America:



“First, we elect a Muslim mayor. Then, we nominate people to the school board of education.



That’s how demographic change begins. We have the most children. Soon, we will have a Muslim president.” pic.twitter.com/wyUf9jKYzb — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 5, 2025

I’ve never seen a group of voters so well-informed about such things as Sharia law. For instance, take these young, free, outspoken, liberal American women.

Liberal New York City women celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s win.



“POV: you wanted to move to a Muslim country but your city became one.”



“Sharia law starts now … Mamdani, Islamic Caliphate, our brother in Islam.”



“So satisfying about knowing that my MAGA parents, wherever they… pic.twitter.com/gK01nDah7f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2025

I feel better. New York is in good hands. By the way, if you’re an unhappy liberal from New York, I feel I speak for the rest of the country when I request that you do not move out of the city. You are not welcome here, and by “here” I mean “everywhere else.” You broke it, you own it.

