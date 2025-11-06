Let’s Check in With How Mamdani’s Base Is Handling His Big Win

Tim O'Brien | 9:11 AM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Unless you took a sabbatical from all media and all other people yesterday, you likely know that Zohran Momdani won his election on Tuesday night to become mayor of New York City. The legacy media is telling us this is historic in a good way. The silver lining for those of us on the right is that there will be plenty of meme material coming out of New York for the next four years, as our Stephen Green reports

The left is big on intersectionality, and Mamdani checked a few boxes. He’s a Millennial. He wasn’t born in America. He’s Muslim. He’s Ugandan. He’s privileged, not having worked a real job yet. For most people, that first job was staffing the drive-through window at McDonald’s or cutting lawns. For Mamdani, that first job is running one of the world’s largest cities. 

I kid. I’m a kidder. Actually, his impressive work history includes almost five whole years as an elected New York State Assembly member, where he did nothing. Before that, he was a “foreclosure-prevention housing counselor” for a nonprofit in Queens. He was on the campaign staff for a candidate for New York State Senate and for another candidate for New York City Council. Oh, yeah, and he started his career as a rapper named “Young Cardamom.” 

With a resume like that, Mamdani’s competence surely won’t be questioned, and the media will see to it that you don’t. One thing that seems obvious is that he has a nice smile, and that seems to have won the day with a sea of first-generation New York immigrants and young, liberal women who carried him into office. I’m anxiously anticipating how effective that smile will be when, once he’s in office, he has to explain millions in budget shortfalls. 

So let’s check in and see how his base is celebrating this historic victory. 

This whole story unfolds like a Hallmark movie. It’s very touching. If I didn’t just make a move recently, I’d seriously explore moving to New York City, just like this young lady. 

Thanks to Mamdani, some in New York have rediscovered their First Amendment rights. 

We’ve been told this sort of thing is just freedom of speech, right? 

One thing is clear: New York City is already taking on a new attitude. 

Exclusively for our VIPs: ‘America 250’ Tuesday: Four Women Who Helped America Win the Revolutionary War

I’ve never seen a group of voters so well-informed about such things as Sharia law. For instance, take these young, free, outspoken, liberal American women. 

I feel better. New York is in good hands. By the way, if you’re an unhappy liberal from New York, I feel I speak for the rest of the country when I request that you do not move out of the city. You are not welcome here, and by “here” I mean “everywhere else.” You broke it, you own it. 

