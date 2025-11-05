Mamdani’s Victory Speech Was the Most Disturbing Since Biden’s 'Red Speech' at Independence Hall

New York City has a new mayor, and if you thought the radical left couldn’t get more brazen, think again. Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech Tuesday night wasn’t a celebration of civic service or unity. Instead, it was a sermon on socialist supremacy, a fiery manifesto that echoed Joe Biden’s infamous blood-red Independence Hall speech in 2022. Mamdani had openly campaigned as a socialist, and in his remarks, he reveled in it. He proclaimed it. He weaponized it.

“I am young. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist,” he declared. “And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.”

That line alone should send shivers down the spine of every New Yorker who still believes in free enterprise, personal responsibility, and the idea that government exists to serve, not rule.

Mamdani stood before the cheering crowd in Brooklyn and delivered what can only be described as a declaration of ideological conquest. “Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” he boasted. In his telling, what had happened was much more than just an election; it was an uprising. And if his tone was any indication, he intends to govern like a revolutionary rather than a mayor.

Throughout his speech, Mamdani painted himself as the champion of the “working people,” pitting the city’s laborers against what he called “the wealthy and the well-connected.” It was a classic Marxist frame: the oppressed masses reclaiming power from shadowy elites. He invoked everyone from Eugene Debs to Jawaharlal Nehru, weaving together socialist icons like a preacher exulting the apostles.

“We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve,” Mamdani promised.

Did that line make you shudder? It should. If you live in New York City, get out. Get out now.

Per his campaign promises, he pledged to “freeze the rents,” make “buses fast and free,” and provide “universal child care” — you know, the usual utopian shopping list of government control that will bankrupt the city and push its wealthiest citizens to run faster than Usain Bolt out of town.

But it wasn’t just the economics that made Mamdani’s speech so chilling; it was the unmistakable tone of moral absolutism. His rhetoric wasn’t that of a mayor; it was the rhetoric of a zealot. It echoed Biden’s Independence Hall address, where he condemned “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy while standing before a blood-red backdrop flanked by Marines. Mamdani’s speech was cut from the same authoritarian cloth.



Mamdani's victory speech was more of a declaration of ideological war — a crusade, if you will. He didn't speak about cooperation so much as conquest. He sees his election as a revolution in miniature, a model for how the far left can reclaim power so that government can rule over us instead of serve us.

New Yorkers should take him at his word. Mamdani isn’t hiding who he is. He’s an unrepentant socialist, openly hostile to capitalism, obsessed with Trump, and ready to remake the nation’s largest city in the image of his ideology, and have it metastasize across the country.

If Joe Biden’s 2022 Independence Hall speech was the warning shot against dissent, Zohran Mamdani’s speech was the battle plan.

