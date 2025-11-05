NYC: Begun, the Meme Wars Have

Even before New York City's body politic went cold, the Zohran Mamdani memes bloomed like flowers at a funeral. Because what's the bleak future of the greatest city in the world without a few laughs?

Advertisement

Let's take a look at some of the best of the best, starting — of course — with the New York Post. To anyone who thinks that the front page of a big-city tabloid isn't an internet meme, I say: think again. The NYP practically invented the meme, going back at least (at least!) as far as 1983 with this classic headline: "Headless Body in Topless Bar."

(That hed was courtesy of the late, great Vincent A. Musetto, who passed away in 2015.)

Anyway, here's today's Post:

Tomorrow's cover: Zohran Mamdani wins 2025 NYC mayoral election https://t.co/HwAuNmCFtL pic.twitter.com/nshFKpcvLE — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025

If anybody at the Post is a VodkaPundit reader, I'm dying to know something. Do you guys do shots before or after you come up with these front pages? Both?

It seems like only yesterday — hey, it was only yesterday — that an anonymous source in Connecticut told me that in their neck of the woods, local real estate agents already call Mamdani "Realtor™ of the Year."

And so:

New York U-haul renters pic.twitter.com/2IM7mmL0Bc — Keep hitting the escape key (@bigwilstyle) November 5, 2025

This next one is so on the nose that I can barely stand to look at it. Yet I must share it:

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

Do you feel Lady Liberty's pain today? Yeah, me too:

Glenn Reynolds shared this one earlier, but it deserves reposting here.

What should we call New York from now on? West London?

One more? One more:

Hardly a meme, but I'd be remiss if I didn't bring back a little something that I've posted once or twice here over the years — Billy Joel's 1976 hard-rocking tribute to a fallen New York City: "Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Joel originally recorded the song in 1976 for Turnstiles, but as he's since admitted, the album (which he produced himself) was not well-produced. But heard live — as on his 1981 concert album, Songs In The Attic, and at pretty much every Billy Joel show ever — "Miami 2017" song ranks among his best.

If you don't have five minutes to spend listening to the song (although you really should), the last verse goes like this: "You know those lights were bright on Broadway / That was so many years ago / Before we all lived here in Florida / Before the Mafia took over Mexico."

Advertisement

Five decades ago, Joel was off by just eight years.

One last thought.

New York City recovered and thrived in the years after the 9/11 Islamic terror attacks that took down the Twin Towers and murdered about 2,700 New Yorkers. But the whole country felt attacked that day, and all of us had NYC's back during the recovery.

Maybe they'll do fine, but I suspect not — even though the entire International Left will do whatever it can to prop up Mamdani and the city as socialist role models for the rest of the nation.

This time, I can't help but feel that the city is on its own.

Recommended: Gold’s Gym Just Canceled Real Woman for Standing Up to Naked Man

Want more of the unvarnished truth? Let us help you laugh through the tears with exclusive columns, podcasts, and video live chats with your PJ Media VIP membership — now 74% off during our Schumer Shutdown event.