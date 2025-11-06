BREAKING: DOJ Prepares Grand Jury Subpoenas in John Brennan Investigation

The Justice Department may soon take a major step in one of the most consequential political scandals in modern American history. According to a report from Fox News Digital, officials in both Miami and Washington, D.C., are quietly preparing to issue a series of grand jury subpoenas tied to the federal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan. U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones of the Southern District of Florida is supervising the probe, and sources say evidence will be presented before a grand jury in that district.

Advertisement

Fox first reported back in July that both Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey were under investigation, and now the heat is turning up. Comey is already fighting his battle in court with a trial scheduled for January. Brennan hasn’t been indicted yet, but Thursday’s developments signal that prosecutors are getting ready to move forward.

The Justice Department had no official comment.

Anyone following this story knows what’s really at stake. The new subpoenas appear to be the latest fallout from the disturbing revelations that surfaced after President Donald Trump’s declassification of intelligence materials earlier this year. Those documents, which Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released, revealed that, during his tenure at the CIA, Brennan helped craft the infamous Intelligence Community Assessment in January 2017. That report painted a picture of Moscow desperately trying to help Trump win by undermining Hillary Clinton.

According to recently released records, the Obama White House and its national security team were unhappy that the original intelligence analysis downplayed Russia’s impact on the 2016 election. So they ordered up a new version, padded with material from the now-debunked Steele dossier, and pushed it through under Brennan’s direction. It was a predetermined conclusion in search of justifying evidence. Analysts inside the intelligence community pushed back because they recognized fiction when they saw it. But Brennan and his inner circle weren’t interested in accuracy; they wanted results.

Advertisement

What took shape was a carefully orchestrated narrative. Brennan leaned heavily on the bogus Steele dossier, a document financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and compiled by a former British spy who relied on unverified gossip. Seasoned CIA veterans warned that the dossier couldn’t be trusted. Brennan ignored them. He pressed ahead, selectively omitting key intelligence to mislead the public.

Recommended: The Deep State May Have Tried to Frame Trump With Bogus Epstein Allegations

Brennan and James Clapper later presented the final assessment as beyond question, insisting, despite no evidence to prove it, that Vladimir Putin had a “clear preference” for Trump. They cited hacked emails, social media posts, and troll farms, all designed to portray Trump as the Kremlin’s candidate. What they didn’t mention was that their version of the assessment had been politicized from the start. They had bullied and steamrolled internal dissent until the paper said exactly what the Obama administration wanted it to say.

The rot didn’t stop there. The recently declassified Durham annex exposed how deep the collusion went — not between Trump and Moscow, but between the Clinton campaign and its network of donors and media allies. Internal communications show that Clinton personally approved a plan to link Trump to Russian hackers as a way to distract from her own mounting scandals. The coordination included figures tied to George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and operatives within the Democratic National Committee. They worked with cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike to seed the “Russian interference” narrative into the media bloodstream, knowing the FBI would amplify it. And the Deep State delivered.

Advertisement

Brennan’s behavior, from manipulating intelligence to steering narratives, was the centerpiece of a sprawling operation aimed at undermining a duly elected president before he even took the oath of office. The grand jury subpoenas now in preparation may finally mean the architect of the Russian collusion hoax may soon be held accountable.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!