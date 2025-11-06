Child Abuser Illegal Alien Viciously Assaults Houston ICE Officer

A pedophile illegal alien “brutally” assaulted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during an arrest in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

A Thursday press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained that the previously deported and violent criminal illegal alien used a metal coffee cup to assault the ICE officer, causing “a severe laceration to his mouth and burns to his face.” The officer required 13 stitches to his face. DHS provided photos of the officer, his lip carved open and his face covered in burns.

ICE officer BRUTALLY ASSAULTED during arrest of pedophile Salvadoran criminal illegal alien.



Attacks on ICE agents are up 1,000% this year, and death threats to ICE are up by a mind-blowing 8,000%.

Attacks on ICE agents are up 1,000% this year, and death threats to ICE are up by a mind-blowing 8,000%.

It is not known at what time or what point Perez originally entered the United States, indicating that he is one of the millions of “gotaways” who came into the U.S. without detection by border officers. He was deported by order of an immigration judge in 2013, but subsequently returned to the United States and was again removed in 2020. It appears, therefore, that he re-entered the country twice after originally being deported.

From the DHS press release (emphasis original):

On Monday, November 3, 2025, ICE Houston conducted an enforcement operation to apprehend Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. This criminal’s rap sheet includes conviction for a sexual assault of a child under 17 –years-old, multiple DUIs, child fondling, and illegally re-entering the United States.

As noted above, attacks on ICE agents have increased astronomically this year, as leftist activists and politicians gin up hatred against immigration enforcement. “Our brave ICE officers are facing record-high assaults — including a 1,000% increase in assaults against them — as they lock up pedophiles and other depraved criminals to keep American families safe,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

She added, “On November 3, as an ICE officer attempted to detain a convicted pedophile, the illegal alien beat him with a metal coffee cup, resulting in severe burns and 13 stitches. This repeated criminal illegal alien is about to find out the hard way that there’s a new sheriff in town — and under President Trump and Secretary Noem, anyone who lays a hand on our ICE officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This is why it is so important for federal authorities to arrest, charge, and see justice done to all those violent thugs who daily interfere with immigration arrests — and yes, we need accountability for Democrat politicians who break the law by protecting illegal aliens, too. There are very real consequences to the outrageous rhetoric of the Democrats and the rioting of their supporters. Brave ICE officers pay the price.

