Death Threats to ICE Increase 8,000%

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have seen an 8,000% increase in death threats thanks to extreme Democrat rhetoric and billionaire-funded lefty activism.

Doxing, assaults, phone and social media threats, and mob riots put federal immigration enforcement and their families in danger on a daily basis. Illegal aliens and leftist activists alike are proud to place ICE agents in near deadly situations, and Democrat politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. JB Pritzker, Rep. Robert Garcia, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Attorney General Letitia James enforce sanctuary policies and/or provide cover for illegals. All of them are both breaking the law and endangering lives.

An Oct. 30 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release exposed the mind-boggling jump in death threats. “Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She detailed some of the threats, which extend not only to the agents themselves, but also their families: “From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families. Make no mistake, sanctuary politicians are contributing to the surge in violent threats and assaults of our officers through their repeated vilification and demonization tactics, including gross comparisons to the Nazi Gestapo. This violence against law enforcement must end.”

One of the guilty individuals is Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien in Dallas who posted in Spanish on TikTok (translation from DHS): “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [skull emojis],” and “10K for each ICE agent.” He was arrested by federal authorities.

In Texas, an ICE officer’s spouse received a call saying, “I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night. F*** you, f*** your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident. How do you sleep? F*** you. Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II? Because it’s what’s going to happen to your family.” A separate voicemail left on an ICE employee’s phone was also discovered this month, where a caller states, “I hope every one of those lawless c**** you call ICE officers gets doxxed one by one.”

James Adrian Warren compared ICE to Gestapo in a social media post where he vowed to tail, record, and report ICE to “make life harder for ICE here in Whatcom County.”

18 U.S. Code § 115 states that anyone who “threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime” can be charged. That is if the threats were made “with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties.”

That certainly applies to all these domestic terrorists.

