Virginia County Released Illegal With 19 Criminal Charges

Catherine Salgado | 2:27 PM on October 30, 2025
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File

Fairfax County, Va., has become nationally infamous for its school district’s secret abortion scandal. But county authorities also persisted in thwarting federal immigration enforcement, including by releasing an illegal alien with 10 arrests and 19 crimes on his record, including assault and malicious shooting.

El Salvadoran illegal alien Jorge Armando Melendez-Gonzalez is, according to the Trump-Noem Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a “career criminal.” And apparently, Fairfax County wanted to further his career, because they persisted in releasing Melendez-Gonzalez despite his lengthy criminal record and two previous efforts by federal authorities to take him into their custody.

The Washington, D.C. office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged two immigration detainers against Melendez-Gonzalez, an Oct. 30 DHS post explained, but to no avail. Fairfax County officials stubbornly and shamefully refused to honor the detainers, preferring to re-release the serial criminal onto the streets of Virginia — apparently to victimize more American citizens.

This is the ugly reality of sanctuary policies, which allow the worst thugs and abusers from foreign countries to commit one crime after another, and yet never be locked up or deported by local or state authorities. And if federal authorities try to intervene, local officials block them at every turn.

ICE announced the following list of charges against Melendez-Gonzalez:

[T]hree counts of malicious shooting, unlawful wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery, assault on a family member, grand larceny, trespassing, possessing a false government identification, orderly conduct, public intoxication, disturbing the peace and making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

But Fairfax County released him anyway.

Below is another criminal illegal who committed a series of child pornography crimes in Fairfax County, before he was finally arrested in July by ICE:

Fairfax County’s school district already has a bad name for its scandals that include a social worker secretly helping a minor student obtain an abortion without notifying the parents, even swearing the girl to secrecy. That same social worker also pressured another student to get an abortion, claiming the girl had “no other choice," though fortunately, that student ended up not going through with the abortion.

There is nothing Democrats love more than baby-killing and rampant crime.

