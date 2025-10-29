‘Undocumented’ Dad or Criminal? NBC Shills for Child Abuser Illegal

NBC is once again proving to be the gold standard of fake news after one of its local affiliates created a sob story myth around a pedophile illegal alien.

Democrats — the same Democrats who ghoulishly celebrate political assassinations and aborting babies — always talk as if every time a father is arrested, automatically the arrest is condemnable. Newsflash: criminals have kids, too. Procreating should not be an automatic cause for avoiding justice for your crimes. But leftist media hacks are resurrecting the same method of dishonest hysteria they used to bemoan serial criminal and “Maryland dad” Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the case of Mexican illegal and child abuser Gerardo Rojas-Leyva.

The headline from NBC Bay Area reads “Federal agents arrest undocumented father at home in San Jose, family says.” Oh no!!! Not an undocumented father!!! The horror, the horror!

The NBC article not only misrepresented the illegal alien’s arrest, but also urged activities to thwart ICE arrests, which is explicitly against federal law:

According to the family’s Ring video, Gerardo was in his black truck at 7:45 a.m., about to head out to his construction job when multiple people, who appear to be federal officers, approached his truck and yelled for him to get out. His wife, Idalia, who says she is a U.S citizen, ran to the truck to try to stop the arrest. She said a woman, not in uniform, hit her 22-year-old daughter with a baton - the incident, however, is not shown on the footage [hint: she’s probably lying]… Immigrant support groups are warning their communities to stay vigilant. A major federal operation was called off across the Bay Area this week, but targeted ICE arrests are still happening.

NBC Bay Area should be ashamed of itself for so atrociously misrepresenting the truth, especially at a time when attacks on ICE agents are up by 1,000%. It is dangerous to lie about these arrests, and in fact, 70% of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have already been charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States.

ICE arrested Rojas-Leyva not only for being in the country illegally, which is already a crime meriting deportation, but for multiple other serious offenses.

Why is @NBCBayArea peddling a hoax for a PEDOPHILE?



Here are the FACTS: @ICEgov arrested Gerardo Rojas-Leyva, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a rap sheet including lewd and lascivious acts with a child, battery of a spouse, domestic battery, and providing… pic.twitter.com/BWyUsWjAml — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 29, 2025

Put with brutal frankness, Rojas-Leyva is a despicable example of what ICE calls the “worst of the worst”: guilty of prostitution, domestic battery, and child sex crimes. If his wife and daughter had any sense, they would be happy that the abusive scum is gone. Apparently, they suffer from a form of masochism, however, because they made a big show of being heartbroken at his arrest.

Now, if Rojas-Leyva had not been a criminal but a conservative show host like Charlie Kirk, NBC wouldn’t have given a hoot about his being a father. What a shameful joke the American mainstream media is.

