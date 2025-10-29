HISTORIC: DHS Deports Over Half a Million Illegals While Another 1.5 Million Self-Deport

The Trump-Noem Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has managed to remove over 2 million illegal aliens from the United States of America through deportations or voluntary deportation incentives.

Advertisement

Mass deportations to reduce the approximately 30 million illegal aliens living in our country, taking our jobs, and using up taxpayer-funded resources was one of Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises. And he has already delivered on that promise in a significant way.

DHS boasted in an Oct. 27 press release about the record-breaking statistics it achieved by deporting over 520,000 illegal aliens and triggering the exit of over 1.5 million more since the Trump administration took over. And the feds anticipate more deportations and self-deportations in the coming months.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin proudly declared in the DHS press release, “The Trump Administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations.”

Related: Chicago Mayor on Illegal Alien Rapist: ‘Let’s Move On’

She promised, “This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years. In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges and threats to law enforcement, DHS, ICE and CBP, have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country.”

Advertisement

The DHS press release explained that 70% of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have already been charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States.

The offered deal for self-deportation, in fact, is particularly generous — and funded by We the People. Illegal aliens who choose to self-deport can receive $1,000 and a free flight home, and they may, when out of the country, apply to return to America the legal way.

Read Also: Judge Rules Charlie Kirk’s Killer Can’t Be Photographed, Can Wear Street Clothes as Hearing Postponed

In other words, after these illegals have invaded our country and sucked up our resources, we very generously financially incentivize, or rather, bribe them to return home. Yet Democrats insist on framing DHS and ICE as the new Gestapo or slave patrols. How ridiculous Democrat propaganda is.

McLaughlin foresees even more success in the future. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence," she remarked. "Migrants are now turning back before they even reach our borders. Migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99%.”

Advertisement

That is a truly impressive number, and one which disproves the nonsense propaganda under the Biden administration that there was nothing at all the president could do to slow or cut off illegal immigration. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris rolled out the red carpet for illegal aliens, but the Trump administration closed our borders.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on immigration enforcement and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion.