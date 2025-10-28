Judge Rules Charlie Kirk’s Killer Can’t Be Photographed, Can Wear Street Clothes as Hearing Postponed

The judge in charge of the case for Charlie Kirk’s murderer just ruled that the accused killer can wear street clothes for hearings, have the least restrictive restraints possible, can’t be photographed leaving court, and that his next hearing will take place in January rather than this week.

Advertisement

Tyler Robinson, the LGBTQ radical accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk in September, has been charged with aggravated murder, which could bring the death penalty if convicted. But Utah Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf appears concerned with protecting Robinson from the intense scrutiny justly brought on by the magnitude of his crime.

“The risk of prejudice is significant,” pronounced the judge, while considering the request from Robinson’s attorneys, which asserted that the killer’s appearance in jail clothing undermined his dignity and prejudiced jurors against him. And we wouldn’t want jurors to be prejudiced against a man accused of shooting a stranger in the neck over political disagreements.

Robinson should be dressed as someone presumed innocent, according to the judge. “The defendant’s request to appear in civilian clothing for all pre-trial proceedings is granted,” Graf ruled. “Defense counsel is directed to coordinate with the jail to ensure that this order is implemented and the court further orders that if the clothing be provided 72 hours prior to any hearing.”

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Judge allows Charlie Kirk’s assassin, Tyler Robinson, to appear in “normal” clothing during court and bans cameras from showing him entering or exiting.



Unbelievable. The public deserves transparency!pic.twitter.com/VkRVw99KTP — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 27, 2025

Exclusively for our VIPs: Charlie Kirk Warned Us Against Mamdani and ‘Cultural Suicide’

Graf did not fully grant the petition for no restraints on Robinson, but he did make a compromise. “Mr. Robinson also requests to appear unrestrained during pre-trial proceedings,” Graf ruled. “He argues that visible restraints would prejudice potential jurors, undermine his dignity, and interfere with his ability to communicate with counsel. Rule 3-414 sub (9)(c) of the Utah Rules of Judicial Administration requires that all in custody defendants be restrained unless otherwise ordered by the court.”

For some reason, the judge took into consideration the fact that Robinson did not have a previous criminal history, although even he acknowledged that, in light of the gravity of the charges against Robinson, that doesn’t really negate the necessity for restraints. But the judge did insist that the restraints be as light as possible.

Advertisement

Graf said, “The court recognizes that Mr. Robinson has no criminal history and no record of misconduct while in custody. However, the charges he faces are extraordinarily serious, carrying potential penalties of life imprisonment or death. The safety of Mr. Robinson, the attorneys, court staff, and the public must remain the court’s highest priority.”

Robinson’s next hearing was also postponed from this week to mid-January 2026. It is not clear why that would be necessary, but it seems a concerning effort to postpone justice till people begin to move on from the horrific assassination.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Democrat violence and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion!