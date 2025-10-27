Chicago Mayor on Illegal Alien Rapist: ‘Let’s Move On’

Challenged on Chicago’s sanctuary city policies in relation to a horrific rape committed by an illegal alien recently, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) condescendingly said, “Let’s move on.”

Johnson wanted to whine about Donald Trump and the National Guard, pretending his crime-ridden city doesn’t need military aid. And the mayor certainly doesn’t want to discuss illegal alien criminals. With eyes shifting and expression frozen, Mayor Johnson mumbled and stammered and hastily turned to journalists less likely to give him direct questions about the harsh realities of life in Chicago.

The brave journalist — who was repeatedly interrupted by a Johnson lackey — told the mayor, “The real Chicagoans I communicate with, mostly black and brown, actually, tell me that you don’t seem to know the difference between illegal aliens and real Chicago citizens. They felt that you are siding with the illegal aliens over them and their communities.” Well, of course, that is exactly what Johnson is doing. It’s not the voters’ imagination.

Harassed by the Johnson lackey, the journalist pressed on to his question for the mayor. “The real question is simply this — I don’t know how to make it any more direct — an illegal alien from Nicaragua grabbed a woman on the North Side last week, bashed her head into the sidewalk and raped her. If that had been your wife … would you want ICE to deport him?” the journalist asked.

To which Johnson replied, “All right, let’s — let’s move on. Let’s move on.” And his lackey ensured that the journalist’s voice was drowned out.

Chicago has been America’s “homicide capital” for 13 straight years. The city has a $1.2 billion deficit, partially thanks to hundreds of millions of dollars lavished on illegal aliens. Chicagoans have a right to be ticked off at the mayor. If only that would drive them to vote against Democrats

Johnson also made a fool out of himself on Friday by reaming out a reporter who referred to illegal aliens as “racist” and “nasty.” Trying to draw a comparison between 18th and 19th century Africans brought forcibly to America for owners’ enrichment and foreigners who deliberately come here against our laws for their own enrichment, Johnson railed, “We don't have illegal aliens.… Well listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. You want me to use that term too? So, look, let's just get the language right. We're talking about undocumented individuals that are human beings.”

Calling them “undocumented” is just Marxist mumbo-jumbo. It is an absolute fact that foreigners who cross into our country without going through the immigration process have committed an illegal act. But Johnson, being a Democrat, does not believe in rule by laws; he believes in rule by the whims of himself and other elites. No journalist or citizen has a right to challenge him, he believes, because he is a political aristocrat.

Ironically, illegal aliens are the slaves of today in the sense that Democrats like Johnson only want them here because they believe they can make economic and political capital off them.

