Democrats Now in No Hurry to End the Shutdown As the FAA Cuts Flights at Major Airports by 10 Percent

Rick Moran | 10:58 AM on November 06, 2025
Democrats, fresh off their victories around the country, now feel emboldened to rebuff any Republican efforts to end the shutdown.

The radicals feel vindicated in resisting calls to end the shutdown. “We are winning the hearts and minds of the American people,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told Politico. “We’ve come this far and the American people seem to be with us.”

This is a delusional reading of the election results. Voters didn't support Democrats because of their reluctance to end the shutdown. This election was about the economy, not Washington game-playing.

Still, the Democrats' newfound gonads will present problems for Republicans. The stakes on Obamacare subsidies just went up substantially, making the prospect of a deal with Republicans remote. There's a solid phalanx of Republicans who want to cut Obamacare subsidies, if not eliminate them. Now, Democrats don't feel they have to accede to the GOP budget hawks. 

The Trump administration has added to the pressure to end the shutdown by announcing on Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration will reduce flights at about 40 major airports by 10%. The shortage of flight controllers has gotten critical, and in the interest of safety, the government will force air carriers to reduce the number of flights.

“As we start to implement this drawdown in service. It will be restricted to these 40 high volume traffic markets,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We’re going to ask the airlines to work with us collaboratively to reduce their schedules.”

The drawdown is “the right thing to do,” National Transportation Safety Board Chairperson Jennifer Homendy said on X.

Meanwhile, radical Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) huddled with Blumenthal and other far-left Senate Democrats to plot against any solution to the shutdown being negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators.

Politico:

Sanders said that accepting a “meaningless vote” would be a “horrible policy decision” — an implicit critique of the deal some more moderate Senate Democrats are now discussing with Republicans. That agreement would not itself extend Obamacare insurance subsidies but instead guarantee a future vote on them.

“Some of you may have heard the expression, when we fight, we win. You ever hear that? Well, when you cave, you lose,” added Sanders, who crashed a news conference called by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to make his case again to reporters while they waited for Schumer’s arrival.

The bipartisan talks among rank-and-file senators continued, however. Several Democrats involved said they continued to make progress with their talks Wednesday, even as their party colleagues stiffened their spines for a longer fight.

With a significant number of Democratic senators and two dozen Republican House members dead set against any deal to reopen the government, prospects for an early deal are fading fast.

At this rate, the shutdown will run through Thanksgiving, at least. Both party leaderships know that any compromise with the other side will result in charges of "caving" to unreasonable demands from their bases.

Democrats have chosen their hill to die on. They aren't likely to make any deal that doesn't give them 99% of what they want from Obamacare subsidies. This means the shutdown will continue indefinitely. 

